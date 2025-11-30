Stockton mass shooting update: San Joaquin County Sheriff confirms active scene, multiple victims hospitalized

A mass shooting incident in Stockton, California, has left several people injured. The incident took place in the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue, near Thornton Road, on Saturday. Shooting in Stockton, California.(Unsplash)

In a post on X, San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said, “The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting in the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue in Stockton. Several victims have been transported to local hospitals.”

"This remains an active scene, and deputies are working to gather additional details. Information is still being confirmed and will be released as it becomes available. We will provide updates as the investigation progresses."

According to Scanner Radio reports, at least 10 people were injured, including a 9-year-old, 12-year-old, and 23-year-old. The shooter opened fire and fled the scene. No suspect information has been released.

Videos from the area show a heavy police and ambulance presence, with roads blocked off.

Witness accounts

Several witnesses and local residents took to social media to report the incident.

One person reported, "I heard the shots as I was leaving a business meeting around the corner. Does anyone know if a white SUV was involved?"

Another wrote, "We seen all the Patrol cars responding westbound on Hammer Ln."

A third person added, "We were having a kids birthday around the corner with alot of family we heard all the shots but we thought it was fireworks."

Another resident reported, “I live down the street. I heard a bunch of shots. Was wondering what it was. Then went to get milk on the corner, and seen the street all blocked off. Hope things are ok.”