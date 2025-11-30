Search
What happened at Stockton? Cops respond to mass shooting reports off Thornton Rd; first details out

ByShuvrajit Das Biswas
Published on: Nov 30, 2025 08:22 am IST

Reports indicated a mass shooting took place in Stockton, California, and visuals showed massive police presence.  

A mass shooting reportedly took place at Stockton, California on Saturday, November 29. Local reports suggested that the incident took place off Thornton Rd. Multiple local reports claimed that over ten people had been shot. Numbers varied from 12 to 14.

Visuals showed heavy police presence in the area. Image for representational purposes.,(Unsplash)
Visuals shared showed massive police presence in the area.

One video showed plenty of police cars and ambulances on the road. Another video showed a lot of flashing lights in the distance indicating the presence of first responders.

As per scanner reports the incident in San Joaquin County also involved young children. Citing live dispatches from Stockton Police and fire, a person claimed “a 9-year-old, 12-year-old, and 23-year-old” were among the injured, and the 12-year-old was being given CPR.

There has been no confirmation from the Stockton Police Department yet. One report claimed that a high-speed chase might be on, and asked people to avoid the area. Details about possible victims and the assailant are not known at this time.

(This is a developing story)

