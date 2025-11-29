Chaos caught on videos as witnesses describe Westfield Valley Fair Mall shooting in San Jose: 'Heard 15 gunshots'

At least two people were injured following a shooting at Westfield Valley Fair Mall in San Jose on Black Friday. Shooting at Westfield Valley Fair Mall in San Jose.(Unsplash)

Confirming the shooting, San José Police Media Relations posted on X, “Units are currently investigating a shooting at Valley Fair Mall in West San Jose. Two victims were located and have been transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Please avoid the area while officers investigate and work to ensure everyone’s safety."

Amid witness reports of an active shooter, authorities later clarified that the incident was not a wider threat.

“This shooting appears to be an isolated incident and NOT an active shooter. However, officers are evacuating and clearing the mall to confirm there is no ongoing threat to public safety. Please continue to avoid the area,” police said in a follow-up post.

Witness accounts

Multiple witnesses shared videos on social media showing chaos and fear after shots were fired. People could be seen running and hiding in stores as police arrived and placed the mall on lockdown.

One witness wrote on X, "Active shooter at westfield valley fair. We are in lockdown with my kids at westfield valley fair, hiding in a storage room. I can hear people screaming outside. Pray."

Another added, "Shooting at valley fair San Jose. Bro I was inside and heard 15 shots go off. They cleared the mall."

A third witness reported, “Westfield Valley Fair Mall in Santa Clara. We are in locked down because of active shooter situation. Hiding away with other customers. Praying.”

Another person shared, "Shooting in valley fair mall so scary me & my sister we heard a gunshot multiple times. People are running and thank god we are closed by the exit door."

Another witness wrote, "I thank you god for protecting me and family at the valley fair mall god was with us today as there was a active shooter in the mall all I can do is pray while on lock down in old navy with others family’s scared."

So far, no information has been released regarding the suspect.