Valley Fair Mall shooting: San Jose police respond to active shooter reports, two victims found

San Jose police have located two victims following a shooting at Valley Fair Mall on Friday. Shooting in Valley Fair Mall, San Jose. (Unsplash)

San José Police Media Relations posted on X, "Units are currently investigating a shooting at Valley Fair Mall in West San Jose. Two victims were located and have been transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Please avoid the area while officers investigate and work to ensure everyone’s safety."

Witness accounts

Several witnesses shared videos on social media, claiming it was an active shooter situation. Police remain on the scene, and the mall has been placed on lockdown. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether it is an active shooter incident.

One witness wrote on X, "Active shooter at westfield valley fair. We are in lockdown with my kids at westfield valley fair, hiding in a storage room. I can hear people screaming outside. Pray."

Another added, "Shooting at valley fair San Jose. Bro I was inside and heard 15 shots go off. They cleared the mall."

A third witness reported, "Westfield Valley Fair Mall in Santa Clara. We are in locked down because of active shooter situation. Hiding away with other customers. Praying."

Another person shared, "My cousin is currently locked in a store at Valley Fair after a shooting took place in the mall. The mall is on lock down and before Fire took the call to an encrypted channel I heard there were 2 victims. I’ve heard on the scanner that they think it’s a “shooting” and not an active shooter. Avoid the area. San Jose and Santa Clara responding."

No information has been released yet regarding the suspect.