US pauses visas for travellers with Afghan passports after DC shooting

The US Department of State has paused the issuance of visas to all individuals travelling on Afghan passports. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the United States has no higher priority than protecting its country and people.(Representational Image)

“The Department of State has IMMEDIATELY paused visa issuance for individuals traveling on Afghan passports,” the department said in a post on X. “The Department is taking all necessary steps to protect U.S. national security and public safety.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also confirmed the development in a post on X, adding that the United States has no higher priority than protecting its country and people.

The development comes days after an Afghan national fatally shot a National Guard member near the White House and injured another.

The deceased, Sarah Beckstrom (20), along with fellow National Guard member Andrew Wolfe (24), were on patrol only blocks away from the White House when a gunman opened fire on them on November 26. Trump was not present in the White House at the time.

The shooter was identified as Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who came to the US in 2021.

Lakanwal entered the United States under a program of then-President Joe Biden's administration to resettle Afghans who helped the US during the war in their homeland. He was granted asylum under Trump.

According to investigators, Lakanwal travelled from his home in Washington across the country and shot two Guardsmen with a powerful revolver, before being wounded in a gunfight with other troops.

In the wake of the shooting, Trump announced that he would “permanently pause” migration from “all Third World Countries,” and “terminate” what he described as “illegal admissions” under former President Joe Biden and end federal benefits for non-citizens.

The president also said he would deport foreign nationals deemed a security risk and “denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility.”