‘Drove cross-country, staged an ambush’: How an Afghan national shot two National Guards near White House

US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that one of the two National Guard troops shot a day earlier near the White House has died, while the other soldier is "fighting for his life." (Left) National Guard near the White House in Washington, on Nov. 26, 2025 and a picture (Right) of Rahmanullah Lakanwal.( AP and Reuters)

The deceased, Sarah Beckstrom (20), along with fellow National Guard member Andrew Wolfe (24) were on patrol only blocks away from the White House when a gunman opened fire on them on November 26. Trump was not present in the White House at the time.

The shooter has been identified as Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who entered the US in 2021. Trump has described the shooting as a “terrorist attack”.

How did the attack unfold?

Jeanine Pirro, the US attorney for the District of Columbia, said the suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, drove across the country to launch an “ambush-style” attack, according to the Associated Press. Lakanwal used a .357 Smith & Wesson revolver to shoot at the troops.

Jeffery Carroll, an executive assistant to the DC police chief, said that the video reviewed by investigators showed the Afghan national “came around the corner” and immediately started firing at the troops.

According to a law enforcement official, who spoke to AP on condition of anonymity, said that at least one Guard member exchanged gunfire with the shooter.

Troops ran over and held down the shooter and he was taken into custody, Carroll said.

While there is no information on the motive behind the shooting, authorities believe that Lakanwal was the only gunman.

Who is Rahmanullah Lakanwal?



Lakanwal, 29, entered the United States in 2021 through Operation Allies Welcome – a program from the administration of former US President Joe Biden that evacuated and resettled thousands of Afghans following the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The initiative brought roughly 76,000 people to the U.S., many of whom had worked alongside US troops and diplomats as interpreters and translators.

Lakanwal applied for asylum during the Biden administration, but his asylum was approved after Trump became president.

John Ratcliffe, CIA director, said in a statement that prior to his arrival in America, Lakanwal worked with the US government, including the CIA, “as a member of a partner force in Kandahar”, without delving into specifics.

A resident of the eastern Afghan province of Khost who identified himself as Lakanwal’s cousin said Lakanwal was originally from the province. The cousin, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals, said Lakanwal had worked in a special Afghan Army unit known as Zero Units – paramilitary units manned by Afghans but backed by the CIA.

Lakanwal's former landlord, Kristina Widman, stated that Lakanwal had been residing in Washington state with his wife and five children.