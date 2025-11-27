FBI probing National Guard shooting as ‘act of terrorism’ | What went down near White House

FBI Director Kash Patel said the shooting that critically wounded two National Guard members near the White House is being investigated as a possible ‘act of international terrorism’. He said the suspect had worked in Afghanistan with partner forces. Secret Service uniformed division officers patrol in Lafayette Square across from the White House, in Washington, DC on November 27, 2025. (AFP)

“We are fully investigating that aspect of his background as well to include any known associates that are either overseas or here in the United States of America, that is what a broad based international terrorism investigation looks like", according to an AFP report.

The attack happened on November 26, a day before Thanksgiving, and forced lockdowns at multiple government buildings, including the White House.

The troops, identified as Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and Andrew Wolfe, 24, were on patrol only blocks away when a gunman opened fire.

What exactly happened?

DC police official Jeffery Carroll said video showed the assailant “came around the corner” and immediately started shooting at the troops. He said investigators had no information on a motive. Mayor Muriel Bowser said, “This was a targeted shooting.”

Another guardsman returned fire and wounded the attacker before taking him into custody. A law enforcement official said the suspect’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Authorities identified the suspect as 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national who entered the U.S. in 2021 through Operation Allies Welcome. Officials said they were still confirming his background. His former landlord, Kristina Widman, said he arrived in Bellingham, Washington, with his wife and five children.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said the US plans to charge the suspect with terrorism.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said, “The White House is aware and actively monitoring this tragic situation. The President has been briefed.” President Donald Trump was at Mar-a-Lago in Florida at the time.

Trump on National Guard shooting

In a video message Wednesday night, Trump called for the reinvestigation of all Afghan refugees who came under the Biden administration.

“If they can't love our country, we don't want them,” he said, calling the shooting “a crime against our entire nation.”

The Trump administration ordered an additional 500 National Guard members to Washington after the attack. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the request came directly from the President.

Nearly 2,200 troops are currently assigned to the joint task force in the city, part of a deployment recently ruled likely illegal by a federal judge, though the troops were not ordered to leave immediately to allow time for appeal.

West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey initially said the troops had died, but later withdrew the statement, saying his office was “receiving conflicting reports.”