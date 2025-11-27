‘Will pay very steep price’: Trump's warning to Washington DC suspect after 2 National Guard troops shot dead

Two National Guard soldiers who were shot near the White House on Wednesday have died, reported news agency AFP citing an official. US President Donald Trump was not in Washington DC at the time of the shooting on Wednesday. He is at Mar-a-Lago, his residence-cum-resort in Palm Beach Florida.(File/AFP)

Earlier, after the shooting, the United States President Donald Trump said on that the two troops were “critically wounded”, adding that the suspect who has been taken into custody by the police was also “severely wounded”.

The National Guard troops were shot just two blocks away from the White House. The suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shooting.

The US President issued a warning and said that the “animal” who committed the crime “will pay a very steep price” despite his injuries.

“The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

“God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!,” he added.

West Virginia Governor confirms deaths

Confirming the deaths, West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey wrote on X, “It is with great sorrow that we can confirm both members of the West Virginia National Guard who were shot earlier today in Washington, DC have passed away from their injuries. These brave West Virginians lost their lives in the service of their country. We are in ongoing contact with federal officials as the investigation continues.”

“Our entire state grieves with their families, their loved ones, and the Guard community. West Virginia will never forget their service or their sacrifice, and we will demand full accountability for this horrific act,” he added.

Trump not in DC at the time of shooting

Trump, however, was not present in Washington DC at the time of the shooting on Wednesday. He is at Mar-a-Lago, his residence-cum-resort in Palm Beach Florida.

Describing what had happened, an AFP reporter said that she heard several loud pops near the scene, following which she saw people running away from a busy outdoor area near the White House, Farragut Square.

According to local authorities, there were three casualties in the shooting and all three victims were taken to hospital for urgent treatment.