White House shooting update: Latest on Reagan National Airport flight status; new info emerges

White House shooting update: A massive ground stop was issued at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) on Wednesday after two National Guard troops were shot blocks from the White House. The victims are in critical condition. An Alaska Airlines plane takes off at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) in Arlington(Bloomberg)

"The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price," President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social.

Read More: Who was Bryan Heineman? Suspect in shooting at Aurora's Two Brothers Roundhouse pub identified

“God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!" he added.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), meanwhile, announced that a ground stop has been ordered at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport due to security concerns. The advisory states that the stop is expected to last approximately one hour, with an anticipated end time of 4 PM ET.

Flight Radar 24's real-time map showed several flights currently holding in the air, right above DCA.

Read More: ‘Will pay very steep price’: Trump's warning to Washington DC suspect who shot 2 National Guard troopsFirst information on suspect

The suspect was taken into custody after being shot. He has sustained injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, a source told the Associated Press.

One National Guard member was shot in the head, according to a person familiar with the details of the incident who spoke to AP.

The shooting happened at the corner of 17th and H Streets in the northwest quadrant of the city. Police tape cordoned off the scene where emergency fire and police vehicles’ lights flashed and helicopter blades thudded overhead. Agents from the US Secret Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on scene, as National Guard troops stood sentry nearby. At least one helicopter landed on the National Mall.

(With inputs from the Associated Press)