Who was Bryan Heineman? Suspect in shooting at Aurora's Two Brothers Roundhouse pub identified

Bryan Heineman, a 43-year-old man from Naperville, Illinois, was identified as the suspect in the shooting at the Two Brothers Roundhouse pub on Broadway in Aurora, Illinois, on Saturday.

Heineman died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds after killing one and critically injuring another. Jazmine Barclay, 24 of Aurora died at a hospital while a 33-year-old man was critical in ICU, Aurora Police Department said. His current condition is unknown.

According to a report by local broadcaster ABC7, Heineman was in a relationship with Barclay. Barclay and the unidentified 33-year-old man was at the pub together at the time of the shooting. The report noted that a social media post may have alerted the suspect about the victims' location.

Aurora Police Department said that the Barclay was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition after the shooting, where she passed away. The 33-year-old man was admitted in ICU but did not survive.

“This was a deeply traumatic event for the victims, their families, the employees and patrons who were there and the community as a whole,” Matt Thomas, the Aurora Police Chief, said in a release.

“People simply trying to enjoy their night out were suddenly confronted with targeted violence. Our hearts are with the victims, their families, and every member of our community who is still processing what they experienced.”

At the time of the shooting, a music concert was going on at the venue. Jazmine Barclay and the 33-year-old man were sitting on the upper balcony of the venue.

Heineman entered the venue with a gun and shot both of them in what was confirmed as a targeted attack. No one else was injured in the attack.