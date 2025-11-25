Who is Randi Nicole Staples? Alabama teacher arrested over viral video of beating 12-year-old son with belt

Randi Nicole Jackson Staples, a former second-grade teacher at Cottage Hill Christian Academy in Mobile, Alabama, was arrested on November 16. Mug shot of Randi Nicole Staples(Mobile County Sheriff's Office)

Once named Teacher of the Year, Staple was caught on abusing her 12-year-old son with a belt. The video went viral and led to her arrest. Randi Nicole Staples was fired from her teaching job and now faces felony charges of willful child abuse.

Also read: Who is Kenneth McFarland? Atlanta pastor arrested for child abuse; church reacts

Who is Randi Nicole Staples?

Staples is 44 years old and lives in Grand Bay, Alabama, with her family.

She taught second grade at a private Christian school and was honored as Teacher of the Year in May 2025. Her colleagues and parents had praised her for her classroom presence, which makes the allegations even more jarring.

In a statement, Cottage Hill Christian Academy confirmed they terminated her employment after the law enforcement findings. “We will always act promptly, transparently, and responsibly when matters arise that may impact the safety or integrity of our school community,” the statement read.

The viral footage was reportedly captured by one of her children and sent to her eldest son, Jackson Staples, who shared it publicly.

Jackson told media outlets that the fight began over household chores, specifically, his younger brother failing to clean the kitchen.

I didn’t feel like, you know, she should be working at the school or even doing that to my little brothers. You know, she's done it to me my whole life, so I’m 24,” Jackson Staples told Fox 10.

Also read: New Hampshire Supreme Court takes up disputed verdict in landmark youth center abuse case

The incident & arrest

The disturbing video shared online by Staples' own 24-year-old son appears to show her striking her 12-year-old child repeatedly with what looks like a belt. The footage also shows her yelling, pulling the boy’s hair, and ultimately slamming him to the ground. She is also heard swearing at the kid while he sobs.

Sheriff Paul Burch of Mobile County, in an interview, called the actions captured in the video “egregious” and said they went far beyond acceptable discipline.

Sheriff Burch added that while parents should have the right to discipline their children, what was shown in the video “went well beyond discipline. It was abuse.”

Authorities have charged her with willful abuse of a minor. She was jailed but released a few days later, on November 19, on a $7,500 bond.

Staples has pleaded not guilty

Staples has submitted a written note and pleaded not guilty through her lawyer, Louis Hale Jr and requested a preliminary hearing, according to criminal court filings. Currently, he case is being closely monitored by child protection agencies, law enforcement, and the public, especially given her high-profile status in the school.