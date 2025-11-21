Who is Kenneth McFarland? Atlanta pastor arrested for child abuse; church reacts

Kenneth McFarland, pastor at 2819 Church in Atlanta, Georgia was arrested for child abuse after he reportedly beat his son, the church confirmed in a statement Thursday. The church said that McFarland was charged with "a serious crime involving the physical hand of a child in his family" and his services there were terminated. Pastor Kenneth McFarland of 2819 Church in Atlanta, Georgia.(Facebook)

2819 Church said in a statement that they "immediately suspended" the pastor McFarland. "He agreed to step down until a decision was made about his future employment."

The statement added that McFarland was "dismissed" from the church as of Tuesday, November 18.

Chilling Reports Of Child Abuse Emerge: What Did Kenneth McFarland Do?

Pastor Kenneth McFarland's 15-year-old stepson reportedly went to school in Stockbridge, Georgia with blood on his pants. When the school principal asked him about what happened, the child revealed that pastor McFarland "disciplined" him. The principal then reportedly informed the police about the incident.

As the police questioned the child, he revealed that McFarland beat him with a power cord till the 15-year-old started bleeding, a report from the Stockbridge Police Department shows.

The report notes that the child said he was "struck with a power cord from his gaming system before coming to school." It added: "He further explained that he received in-school suspension, which led to him being disciplined."

The report noted that the police found bruises on the boy's thighs and arms.

Who Is Kenneth McFarland?

Kenneth McFarland served as an associate pastor with the 2819 church in Atlanta till the termination of his employment on Tuesday. A report on the website Roy's Report noted that McFarland was arrested on November 10 in Stockbridge and later released on a $2,500 bond.

The report noted that the 42-year-old pastor has been charged with second-degree cruelty to children. He could face a sentence of up to 10 years if convicted.

2819 Church is led by Pastor Philip Anthony Mitchell. It is located on Greenbriar Parkway in Atlanta.