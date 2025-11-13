Anna Kepner update: Florida teen's father breaks silence, blasts FBI over probe; 'no idea what...'

On Wednesday, the father of Anna Kepner, a Titusville, Florida teen killed aboard a Carnival Cruise Line ship last weekend, spoke about the incident amid massive buzz around the mystery surrounding Kepner's death. Anna Kepner of Temple Christian School in Titusville, Florida died aboard a Carnival Cruise Line ship.(Anna Kepner on Instagram)

Christopher Kepner, Anna Kepner's father, revealed that he was on the Carnival Horizon cruise ship from Florida to the Caribbean. Anna Kepner's body was found inside a room, with the details around the cause of her death still under wraps.

More than five days after the death of Kepner on Friday, the family is still waiting for answers from the FBI, which has taken over the probe of the incident after the cruise ship returned to Miami, cutting short the six-day trip. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Christopher Kepner said that the FBI has not shared any details with him, and the family knows "as little as everybody else."

"We were there as a family. Everybody was questioned. Everybody came off that ship," he said. "I don't know who they are looking at or what their investigation is. The FBI hasn't shared anything with me yet. I would imagine they're going to be in contact with me about it – but I know as little as everybody else."

"I have no idea what is going on right now," he added. "We are just trying to sit still and wait for answers."

The report added that the entire Kepner family, which included Anna Kepner's stepmother and her two young siblings. All of them were interviewed by the FBI, Christopher Kepner revealed.

Anna Kepner Cause Of Death: What We Know?

Anna Kepner's cause of death remains under wraps as the FBI has not revealed any details about the investigation. After the ship returned to the port in Miami, the FBI confirmed that they had responded to the incident. Moreover, the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner, in its preliminary report, said that the time of Kepner's death was 11:17 a.m. on November 7. No other details about her death were revealed in it.

Kepner, a student at Temple Christian School in Titusville, Florida, was set to graduate in May 2025. She was part of the school's gymnastics and cheerleading team and wanted to join the army after graduation.