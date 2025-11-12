Is Walmart's Thanksgiving basket more affordable this year? Check price and what's inside

US President Donald Trump recently claimed that Walmart's Thanksgiving meal will be less expensive for Americans this year. He, however, did not mention that the basket for this year differs from the last year – specifically, that it includes a notably reduced number of items. Walmart's 2025 basket has 15 items, down from 21 in 2024, raising questions about value even as prices drop.(REUTERS)

Trump hails Walmart's Thanksgiving basket

On his Truth Social platform on Thursday, Trump persisted in drawing comparisons between himself and Joe Biden, asserting that the economy is performing significantly better under the current administration.

“Thanksgiving dinner in 2025 under Trump is 25% cheaper than Thanksgiving dinner in 2024 under Biden, according to Walmart. My costs are lower than the Democrats on everything, particularly oil and gas! Therefore, the Democrats' 'affordability' issue is FINISHED! STOP LYING!!!” the POTUS stated, as reported by ABC News.

Trump subsequently reaffirmed his assertions during a White House event shortly thereafter.

“They came out and they said Trump’s Thanksgiving dinner — same things — is 25% less than Biden’s … We are the ones that have done a great job on affordability, not the Democrats,” Trump continued.

He also commented on the Democrats’ narrative during the elections on Tuesday, indicating that their remarks regarding “affordability” are deceptive.

Also Read: When is Starbucks Red Cup Day? Here's how you can get free 2025 limited-edition cup

What is Walmart's Thanksgiving offer?

In an interview with GMA on October 21, Walmart CEO John Furner revealed the company's Thanksgiving offer. According to Furner, the firm is offering a 25% discount on merchandise as part of a Christmas campaign.

Walmart's Thanksgiving meal basket is now available for less than $40, compared to $55 in 2024, according to CNN.

What is inside Walmart's Thanksgiving basket?

In contrast to Trump's claim, the items inside the basket are different this year. In comparison to 2024, Walmart's Thanksgiving basket for 2025 contains less products, as per CNN. However, this year's Walmart basket doesn't include cream of mushroom soup and sweet potatoes.

Certain items that are absent from this year's basket include miniature marshmallows, corn muffin mix, fresh onions, and fresh celery stalks. Nevertheless, Walmart is introducing several new items in its promotion this year. These new offerings consist of three boxes of fresh carrots, macaroni and cheese and a pre-made stuffing mix.

Also Read: Marriott partner Sonder's bankruptcy leaves thousands of guests stranded after abrupt evictions, ‘An absolute nightmare’

Which items are excluded from Walmart's Thanksgiving basket?

There is a catch! Walmart's Thanksgiving basket contains a reduced number of items this year. As stated in a 2024 press release from Walmart, the Thanksgiving basket featured 21 items last year, whereas this year it includes only 15.

The items that are absent from this year's basket include onions, celery, sweet potatoes, chicken broth, poultry seasoning, muffin mix, marshmallows, whipped topping, and pecan pie.

Although the cost of this year's basket is $4 per person, in contrast to last year's $7 per person, customers are, in fact, receiving less value for their expenditure. According to USA Today, the reduction from 21 to 15 items signifies a 28.6% decrease, indicating that customers are still paying 3% more than the actual worth of the basket.

These baskets will be available until Dec. 25, ensuring all your holiday dinner parties are covered.