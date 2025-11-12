Donald Trump gushes over ‘meticulous’ Barron's builder's eye for detail, ‘He’s going to be tremendous' | Watch

Donald Trump has said that he thinks his youngest son, Barron Trump, has a great builder’s eye for detail. The US President made the remark while taking Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on a guided tour of the White House this week. Donald Trump gushes over ‘meticulous’ Barron's builder's eye for detail(AFP)

A video shows Trump walking Ingraham through various White House renovations. “Do any of your kids have that same delicate attention to detail that you have?” Ingraham asked Trump.

“I think Eric is very good,” Trump replied. “Don in a very different way is good. Ivanka is.”

“Tiffany is very smart,” he continued, adding, “She was a great student, always a great student. They're all great students. Actually, they're all great students.”

Trump then came to Barron, saying, “And I think Barron's going to be tremendous at that,” stressing that he is “very meticulous.”

Is he here?” Ingraham asked, to which Trump replied, “He is. He's right upstairs.”

Read More | Melania reveals why she was worried about son Barron when Donald Trump first became US prez, 'Couldn't help but think…'

Ingraham went on to say that a “lot of people think” Barron “could be the next Trump president.”

Barron Trump’s journey at NYU

Barron, who is just 19, has reportedly been meeting business partners. He has returned to classes at New York University, relocating to the D.C. Campus. The first son is now reportedly living with his parents at the White House.

Read More | Barron flaunts yellow gold ‘Daytona’ Rolex while arriving at Trump Tower. Here's how much the watch costs

Barron is studying at the D.C. campus, pursuing a business education at NYU’s Leonard N. Stern School of Business. The program is reportedly centered on business studies, focusing broadly on finance, management, and entrepreneurship.

Barron’s first day of college at New York University’s Stern School of Business started by meeting interim dean J.P. Eggers, who was once an outspoken anti-Trump person, The Daily Beast previously reported. Eggers was one of 14 NYU Stern administrators to sign an open letter in 2020, warning business leaders of Barron’s father’s “threat” to “our republic.”

Trump previously told the Daily Mail that Barron “liked” NYU. “It’s a very high-quality place. He liked it. He liked the school,” Trump said. “I went to Wharton, and that was certainly one that we were considering. We didn’t do that. We went for Stern.”