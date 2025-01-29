Melania reveals why she was worried about son Barron when Donald Trump first became US prez, 'Couldn't help but think…'

Melania Trump in her self-titled autobiography talked about the fears she had after Donald Trump became president of the United States for the first time. The First Lady recalled that she was worried about how Trump’s new role would affect their son, Barron Trump. Melania Trump reveals why she was worried about Barron when husband Donald was first elected as US president (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)

‘I also couldn't help but think about Barron’

"While the joy of our victory was overwhelming, my mind quickly shifted to the multitude of tasks before us, as I contemplated the weight of responsibility and the challenges that lay ahead,” Melania wrote.

Melania expressed concerns for her son, saying, "I also couldn't help but think about Barron and how this new stage in our lives would impact him."

Melania also said that she had to carefully plan and strategise to be able to balance multiple roles – mother, wife, First Lady, daughter, sister and friend. However, she was "determined to rise to the challenge" and ensure the transition was smooth amid her newfound fame.

Melania told Fox and Friends before Trump’s recent inauguration that she now has "much more experience" and "much more knowledge." "I will be in the White House. And you know when I need to be in New York, I will be in New York. When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach,” she said.

"But my first priority is, you know, to be a mom, to be a first lady, to be a wife,” she added.

Barron is now 18 and studying at New York University. He is said to have helped Trump reach the coveted under-30 demographic by helping him choose popular podcasts to appear on before his election victory. He is now preparing to launch a luxury real estate venture with two young business partners. It will focus on high-end real estate projects, including golf courses and properties in Utah, Arizona and Idaho.