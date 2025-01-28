‘Daddy’s coming home!’: 2006 clip showing Donald Trump's adorable moment with Melania and baby Barron goes viral|Watch

A newly resurfaced video has revealed a sweet moment between Donald Trump, his wife Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump. In a 2006 clip on The Apprentice, the family is seen sharing an adorable moment together. 2006 clip showing Donald Trump's adorable moment with Melania and baby Barron goes viral (X)

What does the video show?

The vintage clip was aired before the opening credits of a season premiere for the show. As the video starts, Trump is seen seated in a white Rolls Royce Corniche convertible in the driveway of an oceanside estate. He then emerges from the car, donning dark-colored, gold-accented shades, while Melania descends a set of stairs in a beautiful pink blouse and matching silk head scarf, cradling baby Barron, wrapped in a blanket, in her arms. Barron appears to be just a few months old.

As Trump approaches his family, greeting Melania with a “hi, honey,” she tells little Barron, “Daddy’s coming home! Say ‘hi, daddy!'”

Melania then welcomes Trump, saying, “Hello, honey, welcome home,” as she leans in for a kiss on the lips. The video then shows Trump and Melania walking and talking, and then stopping so Trump could address the camera.

“After a 14-week job interview, only one candidate will remain. Who will succeed? Who will fail? And who will be The Apprentice?” he says, before the music swells and the video concludes.

Barron is now 18, and is believed to have helped his dad reach the coveted under-30 demographic by helping him choose popular podcasts to appear on before his election victory. In fact, Barron is now reportedly even preparing to launch a luxury real estate venture with two young business partners. Barron’s co-founder, Cameron Roxburgh, revealed that the company had previously been paused to avoid election-related media attention, and is now set to launch in spring 2025. It will focus on high-end real estate projects, including golf courses and properties in Utah, Arizona and Idaho.