It has been revealed that Barron Trump offers a diplomatic response when his friends at New York University ask him about his political leanings. Irish Star reported that insiders at the Stern School of Business revealed Donald Trump’s youngest son says he "doesn't support any party." Barron Trump stuns NYU friends with surprising answer when asked who he voted for (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(AP)

Barron’s stance has reportedly earned him respect from various Republican officials. Many believe he should follow his dad’s footsteps and run for president in 2044.

It is believed Barron played a key role in helping his father connect with young male voters during his campaign. According to many campaign officials, the 18-year-old helped Trump connect with top podcasters and engage with young voters. The podcasts includes Joe Rogan's, which is the most listened to on Spotify, and other appearances such as interviews with streamer Adin Ross, ‘Flagrant’ with comedian Andrew Schulz, and the ‘PBD Podcast’ with businessman Patrick Bet-David.

"Barron has been very involved in recommending a number of the podcasts that we should do," Trump campaign's senior adviser Jason Miller reportedly said on the Politico ‘Playbook Deep Dive’ podcast.

"I got to tell you, hats off to the young man. Every single recommendation he's had has turned out to be absolute ratings gold that's broke the internet," he continued , according to the Mirror US.

"When you look at the impact of podcasts or YouTube shows - non-traditional media - part of the thing is you're meeting voters where they're at,” Miller added.

Whom did Barron Trump vote for?

Despite Barron’s neutrality, however, he was seen voting for his father on election day in a photo shared by Melania Trump. "Voted for the first time - for his dad," the post said. The post did not clarify the voting location, but it was believed to be Florida, Trump’s state.

Earlier, the Trumps voted in the Sunshine State without Barron. Barron is often in New York with his mother Melania. The two later flew to Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Florida, to watch the unfolding of the election night.