Elon Musk labeled Trump’s ‘First Lady,’ taking Melania’s spot in the family picture: ‘It’s a little weird

Elon Musk seems to be settling into his new role as the unofficial "First Lady" of Donald Trump’s upcoming administration. Despite having zero political experience, Musk made his debut by joining Trump on a call with Ukrainian President Zelensky. Elon Musk and his son X Æ A-Xii (second right) pose with Trump's family. (X/@KaiTrumpGolfs)

Earlier, the Tesla owner was seen celebrating Trump’s win at Mar-a-Lago, and now, CNN’s Ana Navarro is raising an eyebrow at the growing influence he seems to wield and his involvement in Trump’s decision-making now that he has officially entered his family picture.

Elon Musk taking Melania’s spot?

Melania Trump largely stayed out of the public eye during Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, focusing instead on their son Barron and his university journey. However, one person who remained steadfast in his support was SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who endorsed Trump following a failed assassination attempt in July. Since then, Musk has donated millions to PACs backing the Republican cause and even headlined Trump’s campaign rallies.

On Friday, Axios reported that CNN panelists discussed Musk’s growing influence, particularly after his involvement in a call with Ukrainian President Zelensky.

“What do you make of him joining this call?” Anderson Cooper asked Republican strategist Scott Jennings. To which he replied, “Of course, Donald Trump can put anyone on the phone that he wants. I mean, I assume a lot of these calls are congratulatory in nature.” Jennings suggested, that Trump’s victory means he can surround himself with any advisers he chooses, including Elon Musk, so it’s no surprise or cause for alarm that Musk is involved in policy calls.

However, political commentator Ana Navarro expressed concern over Musk’s growing presence, calling it “weird” that he was in a family photo with Trump on election night while Melania was absent. I think it’s a little weird, right? I mean, Elon Musk seems to be everywhere at all times,” she said. “He’s like, secretary of everything, and at the same time, he’s like First Lady.”

She added, “The other day I saw this picture of him. It was a picture of Trump with his entire family except Melania, but Elon Musk was there. And now you hear about this. There are obviously also conflicts of interest. This is somebody who has contracts with the Department of Defense. This is somebody who has Starlink that’s a big part of what’s going on in Ukraine.”

Elon Musk took part in Trump-Zelenskyy call

In his first official call after clinching the election, President-elect Donald Trump had Ukrainian President Zelensky on the line—and, of course, Elon Musk was there too. The MAGA fan who spent a staggering $110 million backing Trump’s campaign, was apparently physically present during the call, though not exactly on the line.

Zelensky thanked him for Starlink’s internet support, but the real talk was between Trump and Zelensky of course as reported by Axios. As usual, Trump boasted about his ability to end the Russia-Ukraine war in a miraculous 24 hours. Meanwhile, Europe holds its breath, wondering if Trump’s version of peace might just involve giving Moscow a little too much of what it wants.

Russian President Putin praised Trump for his victory, calling his behavior "correct" and "courageous," adding that he was "ready" to engage in discussions with the newly elected leader.