Jimmy Kimmel drags Elon Musk's daughter as he takes shot at Tesla CEO & his bromance with Trump: 'At least my children…'

During his Thursday night monologue, Kimmel dragged Musk's 20-year-old daughter Vivian Wilson, who has been very vocal about how much he dislikes her father.

“At least my children like me, you know,” he quipped while reacting to Musk’s X post.

Musk's transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, claimed in her first interview in July that her father mistreated her because she was queer and feminine as a child.

Kimmel trolls Musk over ‘propaganda puppet’ accusation

Musk shared his tweet in wake of Kimmel's emotional monologue on November 6 regarding Donald Trump's victory over Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential election.

“The guy who paid people a million dollars a day to vote for Donald Trump is calling me a propaganda puppet. Listen Kermit, you bought Twitter. You bought a social media platform that is literally a propaganda machine,” the late night host asserted.

“Good one, Broseph,” he remarked, adding that “everything is propaganda to Elon Musk.”

Kimmel says Musk ruined surprise of his new TV show, mocks his friendship with Trump

Musk's post, the comic quipped, has spoiled the surprise of a new TV show he has been working on. He stated he wanted to make the announcement about it when Trump takes office in January. Meanwhile, a title card for a program titled “Insufferable Nonsense Propaganda Puppet” featured Kimmel as a puppet.

He later cited Trump's 2022 post, in which the President-elect stated that the Tesla CEO visited the White House “asking me for help on all of his many subsidized projects.” Trump made fun of Musk's companies in the tweet, writing, “I could have said, “drop to your knees and beg,” and he would have done it.”

Taking dig at Trump and Musk, he said, “And you know what he means by ‘beg,’ I think, right?”

He stated that they both will be “great together” as friends, adding that “I’m sure his little hand will fit nicely in your sock hole.”