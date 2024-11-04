On top of that, the 42-year-old businesswoman and her husband Jared Kushner, 43, were two of the former president’s most trusted advisors during his first administration. However, the couple's swift career move away from Team Trump after the 2020 election defeat marked a significant transformation. Ivanka ultimately went on to pursue socialite success in Miami with her husband and three young children, finding a way through the back door into a Democrat-leaning high-profile community.

Ivanka Trump's stance on Donald Trump's re-election bid

During her father’s second-term election bid, she mostly remained absent from his campaign events. According to the Wall Street Journal’s insiders, ‘Javanka’ apparently has no plans to make a Trump Team comeback for the Republican leader’s potential second administration. Thereafter, Ivanka’s husband told the New York Times that there was “zero” chance of her rejoining her father’s campaign.

Adding to that conversation, a source close to the Trump family spilled to the Daily Mail, “I can't see her doing anything that would take her away from Florida and her family. But perhaps Donald would deputise her on a foreign trip, she could travel with him occasionally, or she could work on a special project. Nothing day-to-day.”

Per this confession, Ivanka is “concerned with what the "taste makers" think and it suits her to say that she no longer works with her father fulltime after January 6, and after his indictments and convictions.”

AI predicts big career switch for Ivanka Trump

This week, The Sun US pushed ChatGPT to release an AI-driven prophecy about the 2024 US elections, channelling the ways of the 16th-century oracle Nostradamus. Following up on the bot’s predictions, Ivanka Trump is expected to lead the way for her family in the future. Naming her as the “daughter of grace and fame, the ‘AI Nostradamus’ said she “shall carry forward the family name. With poise and power, she will stand, seeking to lead the mighty land.”

However, Ivanka’s time in the spotlight from this point of view will only come after a long arduous, trials-ridden journey. “...but her bid for the throne shall come at last. In a future election, not so near, her name will echo, bold and clear.”

Yet the AI bot doesn’t guarantee her victory down this path. Nonetheless, even with the “future unclear,” her “ambition will persevere,” so predicts the tech-powered Nostradamus analogue.

AI Nostradamus predicts challenges ahead for Elon Musk

The same report also had words to share about one of Trump’s most significant cronies, billionaire Elon Musk, who even launched daily million-dollar giveaways to catch the voters’ interest. The SpaceX and Tesla boss may be a first-time endorser of the former president, but he did not fail to donate millions of dollars from his end to pro-Trump campaign highlights.

With his SpaceX endeavour partnering up with NASA while Musk’s interests are also tied to Mars, ChatGPT has now predicted that the red planet will ultimately “call his name.” However, his path will also be laden with adversities, peaking with legal troubles.

AI Nostradamus said that his dreams won’t be achieved “as swiftly as dreamed in his mind.” Moreover, “On Earth, his influence won’t wane, in technologies, he’ll still remain. Electric futures and AI’s hand, will bear the mark of his grandstand.”

Delving into the negative connotations of looming anxieties, the AI bot added, “But beware, for shadows loom, a challenge to his empire’s room. Legal battles, a public test, will put his vision to the rest.”

Elon Musk's legal troubles

To some extent, bits of this Musk prophecy have already come true as the staunch MAGA supporter's pro-Trump America PAC has been hit with a class action lawsuit. Two women, Tamiko Anderson and Patricia Kelly, who claimed to have been hired last month to bring in votes for Orange County's Michelle Steel, have accused the canvassing operation of “willful violations of the California labour code” by paying them less than promised. This suit comes hot on the heels of the super PAC being under scrutiny for purportedly skipping houses despite checking them off the list of Arizona and Nevada door-to-door visits. A Wired report further pushed that hired canvassers in Michigan were not even told which campaign they were employed for beforehand.

A federal judge in Pennsylvania has returned another $1 million lottery suit back to the state court after Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s request to block the billionaire and his PAC from illegally awarding money and influencing voters' choice in the presidential election. However, that in no way settles the score of headaches for Musk. And as far as AI Nostradamus' prediction goes, his problems are just beginning.