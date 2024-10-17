Trump says January 6 was ‘day of love’ as he's pressed on US Capitol riots

Donald Trump is confident that “nothing wrong” happened during the January 6 Capitol riots. During a town hall event in Florida on Wednesday, the former president claimed that thousands of protesters had stormed the Capitol Building not because of him. Instead, he claimed that they had gathered because “they thought the election was a rigged election.” Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a town hall presented by Spanish-language network Univision, in Doral, Florida, U.S., October 16, 2024. REUTERS/Marco Bello TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

Trump denies Jan. 6 riots took place because of him, says it was a ‘day of love’

The GOP nominee made the remark after a Republican supporter confronted him about the incident, saying that he would not vote for him because of his conduct on January 6. The voter also queried why he should support Trump when many of those who worked under his administration, including Mike Pence, are not backing him.

Trump shut down the claims about his alleged conduct during the Capitol riots, saying that there was “nothing done wrong at all,” per NBC News. He also claimed that “a very small portion” of the said people don't support him. “But because it’s me, somebody doesn’t support they get a little publicity,” he added.

“The vice president, I disagree with him on what he did. I totally disagreed with him on what he did,” Trump went on. He argued that those who stormed the Capitol “didn't come because of me,” despite having tweeted on December 19, 2020, “Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild.”

“They came because of the election. They thought the election was a rigged election, and that's why they came,” he continued. While delivering remarks outside the White House on January 6, Trump told the crowd, “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”