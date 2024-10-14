Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NBC poll predicts shocker for Kamala Harris, numbers indicate popularity decline after a fall in 5 point lead

ByHT News Desk
Oct 14, 2024 09:20 AM IST

Kamala Harris popularity has significantly declined nationally as her lead against Donald Trump falls ahead of polls

The latest NBC News poll has revealed a significant decline in Vice President Kamala Harris' popularity. In the October poll she and former President Donald Trump are locked in a tight race three weeks before Election Day. After her summertime boost, soon after taking over the Democrat campaign, Harris' favourability has dropped with a huge margin compared to the previous month.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign event at East Carolina University, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Greenville, N.C. (AP Photo/David Yeazell)(AP)
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign event at East Carolina University, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Greenville, N.C. (AP Photo/David Yeazell)(AP)

“As summer has turned to fall, any signs of momentum for Kamala Harris have stopped,” stated Jeff Horwitt, a Democratic pollster who conducted the survey alongside Republican pollster Bill McInturff. The results show a dramatic shift: in September, Harris had a 5-point lead over Trump, but that advantage has evaporated, leaving the two candidates tied at 48% each among registered voters.

NBC October poll: Kamala Harris loses 5 point lead to stand in line with Trump at 48% popularity graph.
NBC October poll: Kamala Harris loses 5 point lead to stand in line with Trump at 48% popularity graph.

NBC Poll: Shift in voter sentiment

The poll indicates a shift in voter sentiment, with concerns mounting that Harris represents continuity with President Joe Biden rather than change. This perception, coupled with a more favourable view of Trump’s previous term among voters, has helped Trump close the gap.

McInturff notes that Harris faces "headwinds" as voters see her as asking for another term from the incumbent party, while Trump benefits from a positive reassessment of his past presidency.

Additionally, Harris' approval rating has taken a hit, dropping to 43% positive and 49% negative, a net rating of -6. This is a significant shift from last month’s poll, where her positive rating was 48% against a 45% negative, giving her a +3 net rating at that time. The decline in favorability comes primarily from independents and younger voters—key demographics Harris needs to retain support from.

The poll also highlights a deep gender gap between the candidates. While Harris maintains a 14-point lead among women, Trump holds a 16-point advantage among men. Both candidates face challenges in securing support from independent voters, with many still undecided or unwilling to back either candidate.

As the race tightens, the next few weeks will be crucial for Harris to reverse her declining popularity and solidify support, especially among key voter groups. Meanwhile, Trump seeks to leverage his regained momentum to tip the balance in his favor.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On