Nancy Pelosi's fury against Donald Trump revealed in new January 6 footage: ‘He’s got to pay a price’

Following the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blasted Donald Trump, stating that “he’s got to pay a price for that.” In a newly released video, Nancy Pelsoi was also heard blasting Donald Trump over January 6 riot, saying, “I just feel sick about what he did to the Capitol and the country today. He’s got to pay a price for that."(AFP)

HBO provided the unreleased footage taken on Jan. 7, 2021 to the Republican-led House Committee on Administration this week, according to Politico. The committee is carrying out a probe aimed at “undermining the findings of the Jan. 6 select committee.”

Alexandra, Pelosi's filmmaker daughter, shot the video for an HBO documentary. She has produced several documentaries on HBO. In 2022, Alexandra released a documentary on her mother.

Pelosi targeted Trump over Capitol riot: ‘I just feel sick’

Drew Hammill, Pelosi's top aide, was reading the speaker a draft of her opening remarks over the phone as she drove to the Capitol. The statements included a demand that Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund should resign from the post, as per the video footage. However, Pelosi interrupted Hammill to say, “I think our focus has to be on the president. Let’s not divert ourselves.”

She was also heard saying, “I just feel sick about what he did to the Capitol and the country today. He’s got to pay a price for that.”

When Hammill informed her that the press was concentrating on the police chief, she remarked: “I don't want to have it on par with the insurrection and impeachment and the rest of that.”

The newly released public footage provides an even closer look at the speaker's gestures and immediate response to the Capitol attack.

The clip shows Alexandra capturing the tumultuous moments following the then-speaker's swift fleeing from the House floor by Capitol Police officers and her hasty walk through the Capitol tunnels to her SUV. HBO admitted that the 10-minute video of Pelosi's evacuation had been edited to omit a few off-color remarks made by her minor grandson, who accompanied her during the evacuation.

Pelosi scolded security officials for forcing her evacuation

As they moved towards the SUV, Pelosi asked if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at the time had given his approval for a request for the National Guard. Terri McCullough, her chief of staff, confirmed that he had. Shortly thereafter, Pelosi was notified by a security staffer beside her that the crowd supporting Trump had “already breached the Capitol.”

She then questioned why the National Guard had not been called earlier and why security personnel failed to foresee the degree of violence that occurred on January 6. “How many times did the members ask, ‘Are we prepared? Are we prepared?’ We’re not prepared for the worst,” Pelosi stated.

She “scolded security officials for forcing her evacuation,” Politico reported, before becoming enraged at “Capitol security officials for failing to anticipate the attack.”

“I feel responsible,” she told McCullough while calling the whole incident “ridiculous.”

Former US President Trump has stated on multiple occasions that he intends to pardon the January 6 rioters should he win the presidency in November.