Melania Trump's memoir raises questions and eyebrows ahead of release, ‘How could she…’

Melania Trump's new memoir, which went on pre-sale last week, is raising eyebrows because of its cover. The cover of the former first day's book looks extremely similar to that of Chanel Catwalk - a fashion book that has been on sale for several years.

The book’s title – Melania – appears in white on a plain black background. The design and font look awfully similar to the 2020 book by French author Patrick Mauries, noted The Daily Beast.

This is not the first time Melania has been criticised for copycat behaviour. Back in 2016, she was accused of taking parts of Michelle Obama’s Democratic National Convention speech for her own Republican National Convention appearance.

Melania recently promoted her book on social media. Sharing an Amazon link to the memoir on X, she wrote, “Our lives are shaped by our experiences, challenges, and achievements. For the first time, I share my journey with you, in my new memoir, Melania.”

Melania’s memoir will be released on October 1. Her office has described the book as “a powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has carved her own path, overcome adversity and defined personal excellence.”

‘Dark and stark’

Critics soon attacked Melania over her book, with many questioning why the cover does not have her picture. Journalist Victoria Brownworth wrote on X, “Imagine that the lady who was furious she didn't get a Vogue cover as First Lady has a memoir with no photo of her on the cover like in every other memoir in history. It's a low-budget right-wing publisher, but still--couldn't Trump have sprung for a photo cover for his 3rd wife?”

On the post, one user commented, “This is the last book I'd ever want to read. Yuck. And it is weird to not have her photo on the cover. What's up with that?” “Wonder who she plagiarized this time?” one user wrote, while another said, “Well, the plagiarism would have been a bit more obvious if they put Michelle Obama's face on the cover”.

“Dark and stark, it feels pretty much on the nose, actually,” one user wrote, while another said, “Photo or not, I wouldn't spend a dime to read this "memoir".” “Probably thinks this is minimalist trendy,” one user wrote. Another said, “But if they went for a photo cover, how could she plagiarize the Chanel cover?”