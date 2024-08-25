Trump urges people to buy Melania's memoir if they are ‘ready for the truth’: ‘If you love our former First Lady…’

Donald Trump has taken to Truth Social to promote his wife Melania Trump’s upcoming memoir. The book is titled Melania and it “offers a glimpse into the life of a remarkable woman who has navigated challenges with grace and determination,” according to Amazon.com. Donald Trump urges people to buy Melania's memoir if they are ‘ready for the truth’ (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP)(AFP)

Sharing the Amazon link to the book, the former president wrote on Truth Social, “If you love our former First Lady as much as me, and are ready for the Truth, buy her new book now! MELANIA provides an insightful perspective of her tenure as First Lady of the United States, highlighting our shared experiences, her entrepreneurial achievements, plus the challenges and triumphs she experienced since her childhood in Europe.”

What is the memoir about?

Amazon says that in the book, “Melania reflects on her Slovenian childhood, the pivotal moments that led her to the world of high fashion in Europe and New York, and the serendipitous meeting with Donald Trump, a chance encounter that forever changed the course of her life. Melania opens up about their courtship, life in the spotlight, and experiencing the joy of motherhood. She shares behind-the-scenes stories from her time in the White House, shedding light on her advocacy work and the causes close to her heart.”

Melania, in her memoir, offers a glimpse into her time as a First Lady born outside of the US, and brings readers “into her world and presents an in-depth account of a woman who has led a remarkable life on her own terms.” Her story is of “resilience and independence,” as well as “unwavering commitment to her true self,” Amazon says.

Last month, Trump revealed that Melania was “watching live” when he survived an assassination attempt at his Pennsylvania rally. He revealed that his wife had thought “the worst had happened” when Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire at the rally. “She can’t really even talk about it, which is OK,” Trump added. “That means she likes me.”