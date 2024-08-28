Melania Trump opens up on ‘highs and lows’ of writing upcoming memoir as it soars on Amazon ‘Best Sellers’ lists

Melania Trump’s memoir is already soaring on several Amazon ‘Best Sellers’ lists ahead of its October 1 release. The former first lady's upcoming book has seen a significant rise in pre-orders since it was made exclusively available on her website in late July. The 54-year-old former model recently provided a glimpse into the “emotional” journey of writing her first-ever memoir. Melania Trump shares the 'emotional highs and lows' of her writing her upcoming memoir, Melania(AFP)

Melania Trump on the ‘highs and lows’ of writing her upcoming memoir

“Writing my memoir has been an amazing journey filled with emotional highs and lows,” Melania told Fox News. “Each story shaped me into who I am today.” She also opened up about being overwhelmed while sharing lesser-known facts about herself. “Although daunting at times, the process has been incredibly rewarding, reminding me of my strength, and the beauty of sharing my truth,” she added.

With just a little over a month remaining till her memoir is officially released, Melania took to social media to share the Amazon pre-order link. “Our lives are shaped by our experiences, challenges, and achievements. For the first time, I share my journey with you, in my new memoir, Melania,” she wrote on X, formerly Twitter on Monday.

The former first lady's memoir, which is simply titled Melania, is currently ranking number one across numerous categories on Amazon, including “Memoirs,” “US Presidents,” and “Political Leader Biographies.” Her husband, Donald Trump, also promoted the memoir with a statement shared on his social media platform, Truth Social.

“If you love our former First Lady as much as me, and are ready for the Truth, buy her new book now! MELANIA provides an insightful perspective of her tenure as First Lady of the United States, highlighting our shared experiences, her entrepreneurial achievements, plus the challenges and triumphs she experienced since her childhood in Europe,” the former president wrote on Saturday.