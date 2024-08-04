Melania Trump puts FLOTUS tag on display amid husband's battle against Harris

Melania Trump is proud of her former first lady status. The 54-year-old was spotted in New York City carrying her luxury luggage decorated with a FLOTUS tag on Saturday. As the former model exited the Trump Tower, a staffer helped her with her baggage, including a clothing bag, with FLOTUS scrawled on the front. Melania Trump was spotted heading to New Jersey carrying luxury Louis Vuitton luggage that featured a FLOTUS tag(AP)

Melania Trump flaunts FLOTUS tag on luxury Louis Vuitton luggage

The former first lady stepped out in style, wearing a sophisticated ensemble that featured a white top and wide-legged green pants. Melania completed her look with chunky aviator glasses, a $4,000 Burberry handbag and gold open-toe sandals. In the photos obtained by Page Six, she can be seen heading to her Secret Service vehicle as the staffer helped her with the luggage.

For her trip to New Jersey, Melania opted for three Louis Vuitton luggage pieces- a Sirius 55 Monogram Canvas, which costs about $2,490, a Keepall 55 Monogram Canvas worth $2,210, and the $3,050 Cruiser Bag 45, per the outlet. Her outing comes amid Donald Trump's presidential bid against Kamala Harris, who secured enough delegates to become the official Democratic nominee on Friday.

While Melania hit the road for New Jersey, the former president travelled to Atlanta to campaign at the Georgia State University Convocation Center alongside his vice president pick, J.D. Vance, on Saturday. Despite her subtle nod to her husband's battle against the vice president, Melania has mostly remained tight-lipped throughout his campaign.

However, she issued a rare lengthy statement last month following Trump's assassination attempt. “When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron's life, were on the brink of devastating change,” she wrote in the powerful statement shared on X, formerly Twitter.