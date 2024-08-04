Donald Trump says slain Laken Riley's ‘blood is on Kamala Harris’ hands’: ‘She let in the savage monster who…’

In his recent remarks, Donad Trump blamed Kamala Harris for the murder of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley. Riley was killed by Jose Antonio Ibarra, a 26-year-old Venezuelan migrant who was living in the US illegally. On May 7, Ibarra faced ten new charges, including malice murder and kidnapping with bodily injury in the death of Riley. Donald Trump says slain Laken Riley's ‘blood is on Kamala Harris’ hands’ (REUTERS/Megan Varner, GoFundMe, AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, Pool)

‘Kamala Harris let in the savage monster who killed Laken Riley’

During a rally at the Georgia State University Convocation Center in Atlanta on Saturday, July 3, Trump said that “Laken’s blood is on Kamala Harris’ hands.” “Kamala Harris let in the savage monster who killed Laken Riley,” Trump said, according to New York Post. “Kamala is responsible for the death as though she were watching it herself.”

Riley was attacked and killed while she was out jogging on the campus of the University of Georgia on February 22. The 22-year-old was a nursing student at the University of Augusta. Her body was later discovered in a wooded area near Lake Herrick.

In September 2022, Riley’s killer entered the US illegally in El Paso, Texas. However, authorities released him after about a day in custody. The 26-year-old was later linked to the Venezuelan gang El Tren de Aragua.

“Kamala Harris should not be asking your vote, she should be begging Laken Riley’s family for forgiveness,” Trump said, as the crowd cheered.

Official police reports confirmed that Riley died from "blunt force trauma.” Days after her death, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., wrote on social media that the Department of Homeland Security told him that Ibarra was paroled into the US illegally because the Central Processing Center in El Paso, Texas, was capped. Graham posted on X, “DHS just confirmed to me that the man charged with Laken Riley’s murder was paroled into the U.S. illegally, “due to detention capacity at the Central Processing Center in El Paso, Texas.””

“He wasn’t granted parole because he provided a significant benefit to the country or that he had a humanitarian need, as the law requires. The Biden Administration is breaking the law at the expense of innocent Americans,” he added.

Ibarra is facing charges including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call and concealing the death of another person.