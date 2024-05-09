Laken Riley murder suspect spotted ‘peeping through’ University of Georgia staff member's window on day of killing

The suspect in the murder of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley has now been indicted on charges for peeping at a University of Georgia staff member on the day he killed Riley. Jose Antonio Ibarra, a 26-year-old Venezuelan migrant who was living in the US illegally, faced 10 new charges on Tuesday, May 7, including malice murder and kidnapping with bodily injury in the death of Riley. Laken Riley murder suspect Jose Antonio Ibarra was spotted ‘peeping through’ a University of Georgia staff member's window (GoFundMe, Jose Ibarra/Facebook)

Ibarra was also indicted by the grand jury on counts of aggravated assault with intent to rape, aggravated battery, obstructing or hindering a person from making a 911 call, tampering with evidence and being a “peeping tom,” court documents obtained by Fox News revealed.

Ibarra killed Riley on February 22 when she was out jogging on the University of Georgia campus in Athens. According to police, Riley’s murder was a “crime of opportunity.”

What is the new allegation against Jose Antonio Ibarra?

Ibarra was allegedly spotted “peeping through” a window of an on-campus apartment, according to the indictment. He has been accused of spying upon a university staff member. The same day, he ended up brutally killing Riley. Ibarra reportedly lived in an apartment near the edge of campus, around the location where Riley was jogging.

‘An amazing daughter, sister, friend’

Riley was a former nanny and had transferred from the University of Georgia to Augusta University School of Nursing in 2023. Her family remembered her as “an amazing daughter.” “We wish to thank the public for their prayers and thoughts during this tragic time,” the family said in a statement.

“Laken was an amazing daughter, sister, friend and overall person in general. Her love for the Lord was exemplified in every aspect of her life. She will be missed every day, but we promise to honor her life moving forward in a very big way,” they added.