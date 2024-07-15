Melania Trump issues powerful statement following husband Donald's attempted assassination

Melania Trump issued a powerful statement following Donald Trump's attempted assassination on Saturday. A 20-year-old shooter, identified as Thomas Crooks, opened fire at the former president while he was campaigning in Pennsylvania. The presumptive GOP nominee sustained minor injuries after a bullet grazed his ear during his rally speech. Melania Trump issued a powerful statement following her husband Donald Trump's assassination attempt on Saturday

Melania Trump's powerful statement on Trump's attempted assassination

The former first lady shared the whirlwind of emotions she felt when the “monster” fired shots at Trump. “When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron's life, were on the brink of devastating change,” she wrote in the statement shared on X, formerly Twitter.

She went on to express her gratitude to the “brave” Secret Service agents and law enforcement officials for risking their lives to “protect my husband.” Melania also expressed her deepest sympathies to “the innocent victims who are now suffering from this heinous act.”

The 54-year-old condemned the shooter for targeting her “generous” and “caring” husband. “A monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald's passion - his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration,” Melania wrote.

“The core facets of my husband's life - his human side - were buried below the political machine. Donald, the generous and caring man who I have been with through the best of times and the worst of times,” she added.

Melania continued, “Let us not forget that differing opinions, policy, and political games are inferior to love. Our personal, structural, and life commitment - until death - is at serious risk. Political concepts are simple when compared to us, human beings.”

The former model also emphasised the importance of “love, compassion, kindness, and empathy.” “And let us remember that when the time comes to look beyond the left and the right, beyond the red and the blue, we all come from families with the passion to fight for a better life together, while we are here, in this earthly realm,” she added.

“The winds of change have arrived. For those of you who cry in support, I thank you. I commend those of you who have reached out beyond the political divide - thank you for remembering that every single politician is a man or a woman with a loving family,” Melania concluded.