Candace Owens shares honest opinion on Trump's female Secret Service agents: ‘Let men protect men’

Candace Owens gave her take on female Secret Service agents who were on duty during Donald Trump's assassination attempt. The ex-president suffered minor injuries after an assassin fired shots at him during his Pennsylvania rally on Saturday. The incident has sparked a major debate about the safety of major leaders at public events. In the wake of the shooting that left one spectator dead and two others critically injured, Owens shared her thoughts in a YouTube livestream. Candace Owens says female Secret Service agents shouldn't have been assigned the duty to protect Donald Trump during the Pennsylvania rally on Saturday, where he was shot at

Candace Owens slams Secret Service for appointing female agents at Trump rally

The political commentator said on Sunday, “The director of the Secret Service is a woman named Kim Cheatle,” before showing footage of one of the female agents struggling to take out her gun after Trump was shot at.

“Let me show you this clip by the way of one of the way too many Secret Service female agents trying to holster her gun,” she said.

Owens clarified that she means “no disrespect to the many women who are willing to lay down their lives right…I have no disrespect…there are tons of women who can shoot guns right and shoot them very well.”

She continued, “But when it comes to the responsibility of guarding the former president of the United States…we need men. Can we acknowledge reality? Are we allowed to acknowledge gender and sex and the natural biological proclivities of men versus women?”

“Are we allowed to do that? Because guess what I don't care whether they're allowed to do it I've been doing it the entire time,” she added. “I want male pilots, I want male security guards, I want men back, okay?”

“Men back doing male tasks that they are naturally inclined to do because of their body composition…because of the testosterone that is coursing through their veins, it impacts women differently than it impacts men.”

The 35-year-old went on to say that “men are strong. Let men protect men. It is a joke to have women protecting men, physically protecting men, that is a joke.”