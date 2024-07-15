Kate Middleton, Prince William and King Charles break silence on England's bitter loss in Euro 2024 final

King Charles broke his silence on Team England's devastating loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday. The British monarch extended his support in a letter addressed to the team's manager, Gareth Southgate, whose squad included star players Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, and Bukayo Saka. The Royal Family extended their support to Team England following a bitter loss to Spain in Euro 2024 Final

King Charles extends support to Team England

In the statement shared by the Royal Family on X, formerly Twitter, King Charles said, “Although victory may have eluded you this evening, nevertheless my wife and I join all my family in urging you and your support team to hold your heads high.”

The 75-year-old continued, “All those who have participated in sporting activities at any level will know how utterly despairing such a result can feel when the prize was so near – and will join me in sending heartfelt sympathy, even as we congratulate Spain.”

“But please know that your success in reaching the European Championship final is a really great achievement in itself, and one that brings with it the pride of a nation which will continue to roar for the Three Lions today – and in the many triumphs which I have no doubt lie ahead,” the statement added.

Prince William and Kate Middleton extend support to Team England

Prince William also echoed his father's sentiments after England lost 2:1 to Spain during the intense match in Berlin. “This time it just wasn’t meant to be. We’re all still so proud of you. Onwards @England. W,” the Prince of Wales shared via the Kensington Royal account on X, formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton also joined the royal family in sending best wishes to Team England. The royal couple shared an adorable photo of their children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, wearing matching jerseys. “England, your teamwork, grit and determination were an inspiration to all of us, young and old. Congratulations to Spain. W & C,” the Prince and Princess of Wales captioned the post.