King Charles buys luxe NYC condo for $6.63M just hours from Prince Harry's Montecito mansion

King Charles III has reportedly purchased a luxury condo in New York City for $6.63 million, making waves on Billionaires’ Row in Manhattan. This condo, situated at 111 W. 57th St. in the Steinway Hall section, marks the final sale in this iconic building. The transaction was finalised in June, as per city records. This move is notable given that Prince Harry, now residing in the US, will be living just hours away from his father's new, amenity-rich home, bridging the distance across the Atlantic. Report reveals rift between Prince Harry-Meghan Markle and King Charles over security and funding(AP)

King Charles invests in $6.63M condo

An entity connected to the UK’s monarch seems to have snagged a 3,600-square-foot fancy apartment. The person who paid for it is mentioned in the closing papers as "His Majesty the King in Right of Canada, represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs,” as per NY Post. Robert McCubbing, whose LinkedIn mentions him as the leading trade commissioner and the chief of trade and investment at the Canadian Consulate General in New York, signed the documents.

Also read: Biden declares ‘listen to’ Trump after being mocked for mixing up Kamala Harris with Donald Trump

However, it is currently unclear who will reside in the apartment or if the King himself plans to use it. Buckingham Palace has not provided any clarification despite requests by the outlet. The purchase of this three-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom condo coincides with rumours about the King's potential visit to America. While no official confirmation has been made for the same, multiple reports and expert opinions suggest that such plans might be in the works.

The Condo boasts a royal touch

Imagine stepping onto the 11th floor of 111 West 57th Street. This ultra-thin skyscraper grazes the southern edge of Central Park, but inside this modern marvel awaits a world of opulent luxury. King Charles III became the ruler of Canada, a constitutional monarchy and part of the British Commonwealth after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away in September 2022 and the unit seems to be the newest high-end residence in the city linked to the Commonwealth.

Also read: Italian PM Giorgia Meloni seen rolling eyes and checking nonexistent watch as Biden runs late for NATO meeting

Meanwhile, King Charles’ youngest son Harry and his wife Meghan live in a $14.7 million mansion in Montecito, California. The couple purchased the house after moving to the US following their decision to step down from royal duties. This new California residence, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex filmed their new Netflix documentary, is no less than royalty. Meanwhile, Harry is all about sorting out the details for the opening of the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada, which is happening in February 2025.