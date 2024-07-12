Kate Middleton once refused King Charles III's THIS unusual request

Kate Middleton faced a very unusual request concerning the spelling of her name due to a conflict involving King Charles III and Queen Camilla. What was royal family's unusual request for Kate Middleton(Reuters)

While most people may associate her by her more familiar moniker, Kate, her official name is Catherine, which is similarly to the name most of the members of the Royal Family have including her husband Prince William.

It seems that her given name once caused a bit of a stir with her father-in-law Charles and Queen Camilla.

In his 2023 memoir ‘Spare,’ Prince Harry disclosed that there was a suggestion from the King and Queen for Kate to change the spelling of her name to avoid confusion.

What was the unusual request?

This unusual request was made because there were already two royal cyphers with the letter C in them, representing Charles and Camilla. They were concerned that adding another C for Catherine could lead to confusion.

“There were already two royal cyphers with a C and a crown above: Charles and Camilla. It would be too confusing to have another. 'Make it Katherine with a K,' they suggested. I wondered now what came of that suggestion,” Prince Harry wrote.

“I turned to Willy, gave him a look that said, 'You listening to this?' His face was blank.”

Despite the suggestion not being implemented, Kate is reported to continue to have a warm relationship with Charles and Camilla.

Earlier this year, the monarch was diagnosed with cancer. Now, after months-long following the news that King Charles will soon be resuming his public duties. Former BBC Royal expert, Jennie Bond told OK!, “This news will be a great relief for William to have his father not only back in health, but also in action, relieving some of the pressure on the Prince to be out and about when he has his own young family and wife to take care of.”

“As for Kate, The King's news will come as a huge relief. Not only because she has great affection for her father-in-law, but because it relieves the pressure on her and on William.”