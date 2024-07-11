Prince William and Rose Hanbury: Did UK media delete articles on alleged royal affair?

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Rose Hanbury were the talk of the town earlier this year. Several reports suggested that the future king of England had an alleged affair with Rose Hanbury. Though these rumours have been going around since 2019, they again came to light in 2024 after Kate Middleton disappeared from public life amid her health crisis. While the three were subjected to a lot of media attention, reports suggest that UK media outlets have quietly deleted the articles surrounding the alleged affair. Prince William and Kate Middleton with Rose Hanbury. (Instagram)

Ellie Hall, a royal writer for Vulture, created a timeline showing the removal or editing of news articles from 2019 to 2024. The chronology describes how various British publications carried stories that were then removed or significantly changed regarding any potential relationship between Prince William and Rose Hanbury. (Also Read: Rose Hanbury: 9 points on the British aristocrat amid Prince William-Kate Middleton royal drama)

What did the investigation reveal?

As per Vulture, from 2019 to 2024, a total of 21 stories were deleted and six stories that had information removed were modified after publication. The Daily Express, the Mirror, the Sun, the Evening Standard, Tatler, the Daily Mail/MailOnline/Mail on Sunday, and the Guardian are all UK-based media outlets that deleted or edited the stories. Over the course of three months, Vulture submitted many requests for comments to various outlets; the Guardian was the only news organisation that replied.

A spokesperson for the Guardian said, “These changes were made after internal editorial consideration and not following external outreach.” (Also Read: Rose Hanbury breaks silence on Prince William affair rumours amid Kate Middleton absence)

The prevailing belief among people is that the palace is manipulating media outlets to stifle reports of or conjecture about the purported affair in order to protect Prince William, reported Vulture.

How did the Royal family and Rose Hanbury react to the allegations of the affair?

The royal family's and the Marchioness of Cholmondeley's attorneys vehemently refuted any reports of an alleged affair between William and Rose, but they did not make any specific statements on the record regarding the omission or removal of information from the published articles.