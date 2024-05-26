Rose Hanbury adopts Kate Middleton's style, bonds with Queen Camilla and Royals amid Princess's absence

Lady Rose Hanbury’s name has once again started making noise amid Kate Middleton’s prolonged absence from public eyes. The Princess of Wales , who is undergoing cancer treatment has halted her royal duties while seeking some private time with her husband William and Kids at Windsor Castle. Prince William and Kate Middleton with Rose Hanbury(Instagram)

On the other hand, the 'controversial' figure Lady Rose Hanbury, who became a topic of hot discussion amid the 'missing conspiracy' surrounding Kate in recent months, has once again stolen the spotlight. News of her growing closeness with royal families has emerged, reigniting intrigue.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also read: Prince Harry to take ‘charming Archie and Lilibet’ on next trip, because Meghan thinks it will attract…

Lady Rose Hanbury takes centre stage in Royal Affairs

Rose Hanbury, who was linked to Prince William amid rumours claiming the two have been dating for a while, finds herself back in the spotlight after laying low for months. Just days after being photographed with Queen Camilla at the final day of the Badminton Horse Trials on May 12, reports of her taking centre stage in royal affairs and growing closeness with the royals especially Queen Camilla have emerged.

In one of the pictures, her son was even seen holding King Charles’ robes as he walked upstairs. According to experts at the Daily Mail, she is “blossoming in Camilla’s court,” which was followed by her and her husband being spotted at a “service of dedication for the Order of the British Empire.

Also read: Taylor Swift's Portuguese fan accidentally live streams her boyfriend’s proposal during Love Story: Watch

Lady Rose Hanbury sports a Kate Middleton-style black hat

A royal fashion police named Instagram handle posted a picture of the Marchioness of Cholmondeley as she was spotted sporting a Kate Middleton-style black hat. On one hand, Hanbury's involvement in the ceremony, with her son even performing a special duty for the King and Queen, suggests a level of trust and continued friendship within the royal circle despite past allegations. On the other hand, the historical baggage surrounding Camilla who has remained a controversial figure in the eye of Princess Diana’s followers, has led some to question the optics of this newfound closeness between the two women.

“She couldn’t have timed this better if she tried…,” An X user shared a post combining all the factors to show that Rose Hanbury has indeed grown close to the royal circle.“Lady Rose Hanbury is now front and centre in Royal Family affairs whilst Kate Middleton is still nowhere to be seen. She’s hanging out with Queen Camilla, her son is holding King Charles’ robe, and she’s wearing Kate’s hat,” the user added.