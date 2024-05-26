Taylor Swift's Portuguese fan accidentally live streams her boyfriend’s proposal during Love Story: Watch

Pop Queen Taylor Swift has hit Portugal with the next leg of her Eras Tour, and for the first time ever, the singer performed the title track of The Tortured Poet's Department. It was a night filled with singalongs and nostalgia as she belted out a mix of her classics and newly welcomed tracks. But for one Taylor Swift fan in Portugal, the Eras Tour turned into a life-changing experience. Beatriz Simões, live streaming the concert for her friends on social media, captured a truly unforgettable moment – her boyfriend Ricardo Matos getting down on one knee and proposing during the iconic song Love Story. Singer Taylor Swift is reportedly being considered for the role of a superhero character of Blonde Phantom.

Fan gets iconic Love Story proposal at Eras Tour

Tracks will be added and subtracted, but Love Story will stay, they say. For years now, the Cruel Summer singer’s 2008 hit has been playing continuously at her concerts and has seen many iconic proposals for the lyrics ‘marry me Juliet.’ Now, one more such proposal has made its name to the list. What was meant to be a virtual concert experience for others became a heartwarming proposal seen by the world, with Simões' reaction caught live on camera.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also read: Jennifer Lopez’s cryptic ‘warning’ amid growing Ben Affleck split rumours: 'Don't…’

Swiftie gets proposed during Taylor Swift’s Portugal concert

Simões, 23, was live streaming on her Instagram for fans during Taylor Swift’s Portugal stop at Estádio da Luz in Lisbon. Her boyfriend, Ricardo Matos, 20, chose the perfect moment to propose, waiting until the eighth song in Swift's 46-song setlist to pop the question. As the lyrics, “And said, 'Marry me, Juliet, You'll never have to be alone, I love you and that's all I really know,” played, he went down on one knee, catching his girlfriend completely off guard while she was busy live streaming the concert.

Talking to People the lucky Swiftie said, “He knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring and said, ‘Marry me, Juliet, you’ll never have to be alone, It was a total surprise.” The 23-year-old went on to say that she gave a ‘big yes’ while sobbing and hugging him tightly, as her phone shakily captured the background rather than the concert.

“I’m still in total shock. It was magical, and everyone was so happy,” remarked Simões, who has been in a relationship with Matos for three years after knowing each other for five years. The moment happened in section 3, row 5, as the Lover singer continued singing, unaware of the magic her music had just created.

Fans react to the Love Story proposal

Why the Swiftie herself was unable to capture her own sobbing moment, another fans shared the video from a different angle and shared it on TikTok. Keren Noyman, 28 who was present at the concert instantly changed her camera’s direction as from swift to the couple to capture their happy moment. “I felt jealous because I went with my boyfriend of eight years last time and got no proposal,” she jokinlyg told People adding how she has always loved watching these moments on screen and fort he first time saw it happening in real.

Also read: Taylor Swift suffers wardrobe slip at Stockholm Eras Tour but she nails It like a boss: Watch

A social media user wrote, “Was so cute to watch on the stream, so happy for them.” “She’s still live-streaming after the proposal…so sweet.” Another said before adding, “I don’t know the bride-to-be. I’ve read her tweets lately on X, so I thanked her for continuing with the live stream after this big moment in her life.” She added.