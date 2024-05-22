Taylor Swift suffers wardrobe slip at Stockholm Eras Tour but she nails It like a boss: Watch

Taylor Swift wasn't immune to a fashion faux pas during her sold-out Eras Tour stop in Stockholm. The pop queen, currently on her European tour, faced a major wardrobe malfunction during her performance as she tried to switch between two songs. But leave it to the ever-graceful Fortnight singer to not only recover seamlessly but turn the situation into a total "wow" moment. The 34-year-old even paused the performance briefly to deal with the technical issue once and again while checking on a fan. During her European tour stop in Stockholm, Taylor Swift experienced a wardrobe malfunction while switching between songs. Despite the mishap, the pop queen handled it gracefully

Taylor Swift faces wardrobe malfunction in Stockholm

In a video that has gone viral on TikTok and Instagram Reels, the TTPD singer tells the crowd to “just talk amongst yourselves” as she struggles to unwrap or wrap up her deep blue Robert Cavalli wrap dress, revealing glimpses of her sparkly yellow and green outfit for her Tortured Poet era. Swift fumbles with the dress until a crew member comes to her aid. With a smile and a laugh, Swift takes the mishap in stride as the crew member helps her out on stage.

“She’s having a wardrobe malfunction,” a concertgoer screamed from behind as the pop star quickly tried managing her mid-era tour crisis while also dealing with some technical difficulties. And once the problem was resolved, she wiggled a bit before continuing her piano set for How Did It End? A track from her newly rolled-out album.

“Oh errors tour you’ll always be famous,” a person joked from behind. Well, this might not be the first time Swift has suffered wardrobe slip-ups during her concerts. Back in November 2023, her expensive Christian Louboutin boot broke during the Lover set in Rio de Janeiro, but once again, she handled it like a boss, tossing the heel into the crowd, where a lucky fan caught it.

Taylor Swift's Stockholm concert breaks all-time attendance record

Taylor Swift is having a gala time in Europe. After her successful Italy gig, where she also spent some moments with beau Travis Kelce, the singer’s Stockholm concert made a historic debut in Sweden, breaking the all-time attendance record. The singer herself took to her social media to share her excitement about her three sold-out performances and thanked her fans for making it a memorable experience.

“Stockholm!!!!” she wrote on X. “Thank you for being the most generous, excitable, magical crowds, and for breaking the all time attendance record for the stadium all 3 nights.” She added before continuing, “Can’t believe this was our first time playing in Sweden, but it won’t be our last…”