Taylor Swift reportedly met Marvel boss Kevin Feige to discuss MCU role; ‘she is likely to play…’

Is Taylor Swift about to join the MCU? Rumours have been circulating for months, but there's been no official confirmation. However, recent online chatter suggests a meeting between the pop icon and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige. Swift, currently on her European leg of the Eras Tour, has previously been linked to superhero films, especially the highly anticipated Deadpool and Wolverine saga. However, fans seem most thrilled about the prospect of her playing Dazzler. Fans believe Taylor Swift gave a subtle nod to Matty Healy during Eras Tour show in Paris

Taylor Swift ‘in talks’ with Marvel’s Kevin Feige

Insider Daniel Richtman reports that Taylor Swift recently had a "productive discussion with Kevin Feige, and they are discussing a role in the MCU." While fans have long speculated about the Cruel Summer singer’s potential casting as Dazzler, the recent meeting doesn't necessarily confirm this, she might be up to some next-big thing. Theories, about Swift's interest in superhero films, with Dazzler frequently mentioned as a potential role due to the character's musical background. Having experience in film and television, Swift might be interested in portraying a character that goes beyond fan expectations.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also read: ‘Taylor Swift is that hickey on your neck?’ Fans feel Travis Kelce’s presence in Sweden after steamy Italy trip

Is Taylor Swift going to be in Deadpool and Wolverine?

Fans have long believed the rumoured theory of Swift portraying Dazzler in the new X-men series after they noticed the setting for the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer matched the location of Swift's All Too Well music video. The speculation intensified when she was seen with director Shawn Levy and stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman at a Kansas City Chiefs game, where Travis Kelce, her beau’s team Kansas City was playing against the New York Jets.

In February this year, the studio themselves fueled the air after The Marvel Facebook page teased fans with a new glimpse at the highly-anticipated movie that is expected to breathe new life into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with strong ties to the X-Men universe. The post featured friendship bracelets that appear to be a reference to the two main characters in the movie, Deadpool and Wolverine. some fans speculated that the bracelets might be a reference to Taylor Swift's tour, which is famous for its friendship bracelets.

Also read: Ben Affleck wakes up from ‘Fever Dream’ marriage to Jennifer Lopez: ‘It just won’t work’

However, as per the Comic Book Movie, when Levy was asked about Taylor’s involvement in the movie, he declined to give any gossip and said, “I’m going across the board. ‘No comment’ because that’s a double whammy. That’s Taylor-related. And it’s MCU-related. I’m no dummy. You’re going to have to wait and see.” Based on numerous speculative reports and hints, fans and film critics are convinced of Taylor's involvement in the movie. The only twist is that she might be playing herself, not Alison Blair.