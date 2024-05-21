Ben Affleck wakes up from ‘Fever Dream’ marriage to Jennifer Lopez: ‘It just won’t work’

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's romance has developed cracks, and close circles are no longer denying the rumours. According to sources, Affleck is reportedly having doubts about the marriage, which they describe as something like a "fever dream," and expressing concerns about its long-term viability. The couple, who rekindled their romance and tied the knot in a highly publicized wedding, may now be facing an uncertain future as Affleck grapples with the reality of their different styles and personality clashes. Jennifer Lopez with her husband Ben Affleck(Instagram/ Jennifer Lopez)

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez headed for a divorce?

"If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would," an insider told Page Six on Monday, suggesting that Ben Affleck has finally 'come to his senses' about his failing marriage with Jennifer Lopez. The Gone Girl star has reportedly moved out of the couple’s $60 million Beverly Hills mansion and is now residing in a rental property in Brentwood.

"He feels like the last two years were just a fever dream, and he’s come to his senses now, understanding there is no way this is going to work." The source added that Affleck is aware the marriage is headed for divorce.

Ben and Jen’s different style and lifestyle clash

For months, paparazzi have captured a consistently ‘irritated’ Ben Affleck looking ‘gloomy’ whenever he’s out with Jennifer Lopez, who loves the camera. Fans quickly noticed the tension between the two from their pictures and attributed Affleck’s mood to the declining popularity of Lopez. However, some sources previously refuted this, explaining that Affleck just dislikes being in front of the camera, which is why he appears that way. Now, a source told People that while Affleck, 51, has "always been impressed" by Lopez's working style, ethic, success and other things, “always sharing her life is not his way.”

"Even though he admires that about her, it doesn’t make him happy and causes stress in his life and then in hers. There is no question their different styles clash," the insider adds. A second one added, "He is more introspective and private. She likes to open her heart to her fans and to the world. This makes them considerably different, and it has been difficult in the day-to-day relationship."

For the unversed, the Accountant 2 star recently received a ‘thoughtful’ visit from his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children. On the other hand, JLO is gearing up for her next musical tour, months after debuting her album This Is Me... Now, which was accompanied by a film featuring her romance with Affleck. The actress also has a sci-fi film release scheduled on Netflix titled Atlas.