OSSC Accountant 2022 Main exam admit card released at www.ossc.gov.in, download link here
OSSC released admit cards for the Accountant Main exam 2022, candidates can download from ossc.gov.in. Exam on Oct 6.
Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit cards for the Accountant Main exam 2022 under the Housing and Urban Development Department today, October 1. Candidates who will appear for the Accountant examination can download the admit card from the official website at www.ossc.gov.in. Candidates will be able to download the admit card using their login credentials.
The OSSC Accountant Main exam 2022 will be conducted on October 6 from 2:30 p.m. to 5: 30 p.m. The duration of the examination will be three hours. There will be 200 questions in the examination.
Direct link to download OSSC admit card 2023
OSSC admit card 2023: Know how to download
Visit the official website at ossc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the “Download the Admission Letter for the Main Written Examination of Accountant-2022 under ULB, H & UD Department to be held on 06.10.2023 through CBRE Mode”
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
-
Top Engineering Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Top Medical Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Popular BBA colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Explore ScholarshipsClick here
-
Top LLB Colleges in IndiaClick here
- Topics
- Admit Card.
- Hall Ticket