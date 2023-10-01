News / Education / Competitive Exams / OSSC Accountant 2022 Main exam admit card released at www.ossc.gov.in, download link here

OSSC Accountant 2022 Main exam admit card released at www.ossc.gov.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 01, 2023 06:28 PM IST

OSSC released admit cards for the Accountant Main exam 2022, candidates can download from ossc.gov.in. Exam on Oct 6.

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit cards for the Accountant Main exam 2022 under the Housing and Urban Development Department today, October 1. Candidates who will appear for the Accountant examination can download the admit card from the official website at www.ossc.gov.in. Candidates will be able to download the admit card using their login credentials.

The OSSC Accountant Main exam 2022 will be conducted on October 6 from 2:30 p.m. to 5: 30 p.m. The duration of the examination will be three hours. There will be 200 questions in the examination.

Direct link to download OSSC admit card 2023

OSSC admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at ossc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Download the Admission Letter for the Main Written Examination of Accountant-2022 under ULB, H & UD Department to be held on 06.10.2023 through CBRE Mode”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

