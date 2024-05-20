‘Taylor Swift is that hickey on your neck?’ Fans feel Travis Kelce’s presence in Sweden after steamy Italy trip

Taylor Swift is performing in Sweden. The Fortnight singer has kicked off her second European schedule after the gig in Italy. But, where do you think fans are focusing on? Eagle-eyed Swifties sent the internet into meltdown after spotting a suspicious mark on Taylo Swift's neck during her Eras Tour performance. This comes hot on the heels of her PDA-filled getaway with beau Travis Kelce. Is it just a lighting trick, or did their Italian rendezvous leave a more permanent souvenir? Taylor Swift showcased a brand-new symbolic outfit at The Eras Tour show in Stockholm, Sweden

Taylor Swift flaunts ‘hickey’ on neck at Sweden’s show

Fans are convinced that Taylor Swift might have brought her boo, Travis Kelce, to Sweden... symbolically, at least. The presence of the NFL star seemed to glow on her face, leaving the crowd gushing over the romance the couple shared just a day before in Italy. Talk about High School dating! The alleged proof of their romance became visible when Taylor swept her hair aside during her performance of "Champagne Problems" on Saturday night. The spot was captured up close on fan cams, and the bruise, glowing in a shade of red similar to Swift’s lipstick, was clearly visible above her neckline on her blue lacy dress.

Fans convinced Taylor Swift got ‘Love Bite’

“Now miss taylor alison swift is that a hickey on your neck or did you ‘burn yourself with a hair straightener’ ???” A fan inquired. “Cmmon they had some good time in Italy, and Travis Kelce is here, well….can’t you see,” wrote another. “So High School is getting a little too real,” a third person chimed in referring to the TTPD track which is seemingly dedicated to the NFL tight end. “Oh, we know...we know. the rainy boat ride in Italy,” a fourth one commented with a wink emoji.

Taylor-Travis celebrate one year anniversary in Italy

The A-listers, who started dating last summer, were spotted last week packing their Italy trip with PDA. The two spent four relaxing days at the ritzy $21,000-per-night Villa Sola Cabiati in Lake Como, Italy. A source earlier told People that the couple took a midnight stroll, walking hand in hand, sometimes speaking and sometimes exchanging sweet kisses. Another day, they went for a boat ride where Swift pulled out her vintage Olympus to capture Kelce, and the rain added extra romance to the outing, allowing the couple to have lunch at an exotic beachside restaurant. Kelce joined 14-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter in Europe to support her at her 87th world tour stop in Paris, France on May 12th.

