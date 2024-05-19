Bridgerton 3 boss spills the fate of Colin and Penelope’s romance after Whistledown's bombshell in Part 2

Dearest reader, it appears that the winds of romance in the ton are once again a flutter. Society continues to reel from the explosive revelation at the end of season 2 and the blossoming romance in the first half of season 3, focusing on the beloved Polin couple. Did you swoon over their stolen glances and shy smiles? Our showrunner now has tantalizingly hinted at the fate of Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington in the second part of the show. Can their romance survive Lady Whistledown’s blow? Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton in a still from Bridgerton Season 3.

Bridgerton season 3 part 1 recap

The first part of the show concluded with the steamy confession of Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), who realized his true feelings toward the girl he once said he would never court, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). The scene inside the carriage spotlights the two making out, and as the carriage arrives at the doorstep of the Bridgerton house, Colin asks Penelope to marry him. “For God’s sake, Penelope Featherington. Are you going to marry me or not?” he says. Looks like a happy ending, right? But wait, because the famous scene from Julia Quinn’s novel is far from a peaceful ending. Jess Brownell, the showrunner, has made some explosive revelations to The Hollywood Reporter explaining the fate of the season 3 couple.

Eloise to play big part in Bridgerton season 3

The only person besides one or two who knows Penelope's secret is her former best friend and Bridgerton girl, Eloise. This means the trouble is far from over for Penelope's romance with Colin. “It certainly gets harder to keep a secret as soon as one person knows, and now Eloise knows,” says Brownell. “I think there’s also a part of Penelope, who in her journey toward stepping into the light, wants Colin to know her full self. And I think she knows that until he knows she’s Whistledown, she can never be fully seen by him,” he continues.

The maker of the show said that they purposefully kept the Polin rom-com in the first part because the second part is going to be quite intense. Eloise has no idea about her brother and her neighbour's feelings, making it even more complicated. In the first part, Colin swore to ruin the life of Lady Whistledown, unaware that the girl he loves is the same person. And so, the heightened tension between the trio is inevitable.

What will happen to Colin and Penelope in part 2

Colin and Penelope's budding romance will face a turning point as the secret of Penelope being Lady Whistledown looms closer to exposure. However, Colin's own pursuits as a writer will complicate his feelings further. Unbeknownst to him, Penelope has been unresponsive to his letters, leading Colin to explore the realm of writing, the glimpse we already got in part 1. This unwittingly sets the stage for what’s to come.

How much does Bridgerton 3 divert from the original book

Earlier, there were so many rumours suggesting that Season 3 would deviate greatly from the original novel. However, in a conversation with THR, the director clarified that most of the key elements from the book are present in this season, though they might not appear in the same order or involve the same characters.

Will Bridgerton season 4 focus on Benedict Bridgerton?

There was a lot of talk that the third season would be about the love story of "Benedict Bridgerton” instead of “Colin” but according to makers, The team was really into Polin and his love story. It’s been two seasons and we’ve seen the tension between them.” As for Luke Thompson's story, the team thinks it’s too early to let the character settle down, he’s so full of passion and adventure.