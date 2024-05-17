Bridgerton Season 3 review: Dearest gentle reader, the wallflower finally gets to shine

Lady Whistledown is back, and this time the penchant for gossip might cost her a little too dearly if she's not careful. With its first four episodes out on Netflix, Bridgerton still manages to delight and captivate, and delivers every little sparkle viewers have come to expect of it ever since the first season was released in 2020. The pop songs in instrumental covers (Billie Eilish! Sia!), the immaculately designed costumes and makeup, and the pointed approach to matters of courtship. It is all there, and Season 3 delivers on it with aplomb. Yet, the bigger reason why this season works is because it has finally found an intelligent heroine at the centre. (Also read: Bridgerton season 3: Banita Sandhu makes her debut as Miss Malhotra; Twitter can't keep calm) Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton in a still from Bridgerton Season 3.

After spending the last two seasons nestled on the sidelines, Nicola Coughlan's Penelope Featherington has finally got her moment to shine. Coughlan is anxious, warm, hilarious, and constantly on the watch, delivering a deceptively intelligent performance within the framework of this Regency-era drama. Her long-neglected romance with the foolish Bridgerton boy Colin (Luke Newton) will have to come down to a revelation or else how much more can she wait? She decides that it is about time to find a husband. So of course Colin returns from his Europe tour and is all sturdy, no less eager to be at the centre of attention among the ladies this season around.

Yet all those books have not helped Penelope hold a proper conversation with possible suitors, as she fumbles with her hilarious introduction in an early scene. It is here where Colin tries to come in as the large-hearted friend who could help Penelope find a husband. A little help could also be of use to the rather too slow of a burn in the initial episodes, and the elaborately dull dialogues that follow the rest of the supporting characters. It seems all of them are cardboard cutouts, suited with their uni-dimensional arc.

For Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate (Simone Ashley), it is still a honeymoon. For Francesca (Hannah Dodd), her debut this season is not quite eventful. For Eloise (a scene-stealing Claudia Jessie), it is still the fallout with Penelope that lingers on. October-girl Banita Sandhu is a welcome addition as Miss Malhotra, but is given little to do or say other than engage in gossip. Then there is Benedict (Luke Thompson), who is given the dumbest subplot with a new entrant that goes nowhere else than the bed. In the meantime, there is Lord Debling (Sam Philips), the vegetarian suitor who stands in the way of Penelope and Colin.

The writing is not as sharp this time, unable to reach the heights of Season 1 with the slow build of attraction between the two leads. Where is the yearning? Where is the attraction? Were they buddies earlier? Do they not know each other at all? Expect no answers from Colin, who only gets to have confused expressions, thanks to the one-note performance of Newton. It is only Penelope who seems to be torn between her sense of purpose and her alter ego- Lady Whistledown. Penelope has the biggest task of all, to register details of her own life and colour them with acidic words. How must she get herself together this time? Coughan single-handedly saves the day this season, adding to the sparkle in the amazing creations by costume designer John Glazer. She is certainly the most radiant Bridgerton heroine so far, one who owns, and deserves, every second of the spotlight.

Part 2 of Bridgerton Season 3 will release on June 13.