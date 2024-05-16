Bridgerton season 3: Banita Sandhu makes her debut as Miss Malhotra; Twitter can't keep calm

Banita Sandhu has joined the Regency Era in one of the most popular epic shows. The actor, who works in both Indian and foreign cinema, has featured in Bridgerton Season 3. Banita plays Miss Malhotra in the Netflix series based on the book by Julia Quinn. Netizens have reacted as soon as her character got introduced in the show. Bridgerton is streaming on Netflix. (Also read: BTS confirmed for Bridgerton 3, Netflix reveals orchestral lineup featuring Taylor Swift, Nick Jonas…) Banita Sandhu has joined the cast of Bridgerton Season 3 as Miss Malhotra.

Banita Sandhu captivates as Miss Malhotra

Banita's character Miss Malhotra is anticipated to bring a new and unique dynamic among eligible bachelors. She has a crucial role amid the brewing romance between Penelope Featherington portrayed by Nicola Coughlan and Colin Bridgerton essayed by Luke Newton. Despite of being a new addition to Bridgerton cast, Banita's fresh appearance is gaining prominence among fans.

Twitter hails Banita Sandhu in Bridgerton

A person tweeted, “Banita Sandhu is in BRIDGERTON whattttttt?!?!” Another user wrote, “Banita Sandhu in Bridgerton??? I think I had read this news somewhere but I completely forgot about it (crying emoji) Love this for her!!! BRIDGERTON (cart emoji).”

A fan also captioned her tweet as, “Banita about to eat up her 2 minutes of screen time Bridgerton (cart emoji).”A netizen shared a screenshot of one of the scenes from the show featuring Banita and tweeted, “Banita Sandhu in Bridgerton (cart emoji) season 3.” A fan also wrote, “let’s hope she appears all throughout the season.”

About Banita Sandhu

Banita is a British-Indian actor. She hails from Wales, United Kingdom and started her acting journey at a young age and featured in local stage and film productions. Banita made her screen debut with Shoojit Sircar's Bollywood film October opposite Varun Dhawan.

She later made her Tamil debut opposite debutant Dhruv Vikram in Adithya Varma. The movie was a remake of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Vijay Deverakonda-Shalini Pandey starrer Arjun Reddy. Banita also acted in the British dark comedy Eternal Beauty and once again reunited with Shoojit in Sardar Udham starring Vicky Kaushal in titular role.