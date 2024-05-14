BTS confirmed for Bridgerton 3, Netflix reveals orchestral lineup featuring Taylor Swift, Nick Jonas…

BTS is rocking Netflix’s series again! Following Emily in Paris, BTS' worldwide sensation track Dynamite is set to light up the sky of the highly anticipated Bridgerton Part 3. The news was confirmed by the streaming giant itself, unveiling the lineup of orchestral songs to be featured in the third instalment of the series based on Julia Quinn's 21st-century book series. The season, focusing on Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton's love story is set to drop this week. BTS' Dynamite to feature in Bridgerton Part 3 with orchestral covers of popular tracks including Billie Eilish and Sia.(Pic: Netflix, Bighit music)

BTS Dynamite to light up Bridgerton 3

Bridgerton's highly anticipated Season 3 is just around the corner, with the first four episodes dropping on May 16th. And to further fuel the excitement, the show is bringing back its signature touch with a fresh batch of orchestral pop covers. Get ready to be transported to the other side of the world with reimagined tracks from some of your favourite artists, all set to be performed by the Vitamin String quartet, renowned for their mesmerising Ariana Grande & Madonna sets in previous years.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Speaking of which, BTS, the K-pop band featuring the septet Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, RM, Taehyung, Suga, and J-Hope, will also make their debut in the series with their Billboard-topping track, of course. This reminds us of 2022 when the Vitamin String Quartet asked ARMYs to suggest a song they would like to hear in an upcoming Bridgerton series, and it looks like the 2020 hit Dynamite won the race. However, many argued that the group’s Black Swan was the best fit for the show, given its theme but makers went with the summer anthem instead.

Also read: Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes dominates China and Korea’s box office; nets mighty $129 Million Globally

Netflix drops Bridgerton 3 orchestral pop covers

The streaming service shared on their official social media account, “Orchestral Covers you'll hear in Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1.” The post listed artists and their covers to be featured, including Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever, BTS' Dynamite, and Sia's Cheap Thrills in the Part 1 tracklist.

In the fourth episode, Shimmer, a Los Angeles-based band, covers Nick Jonas's Jealous, while Atwood Quartet covers Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey's Snow On The Beach, reports Variety.

Bridgerton season 3 release date and episodes

The third season of the show, helmed by Jess Brownell, will be split into two parts, with the first one releasing on May 16 and the last four on June 13. Similarly, the soundtracks will also be released in two parts. Justin Kamps, the music supervisor of the show, told Tudum earlier, “I start to try to think of songs from the past that could maybe work for this and then also current hits that could possibly make sense.”

Also read: The Atypical Family, Netflix's new K-drama hits ratings high; Beauty And Mr. Romantic dominates

Discussing the process of composing music for the main characters this season, another returning music supervisor, Kris Bowers, said, “To be able to write a new theme for Colin (Luke Newton), a new theme for Penn, a new theme for the two of them together was a lot of fun and definitely infused a new feeling into the sound and score for this season.”