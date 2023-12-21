Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's Sher Khul Gaye similar to BTS’ Dynamite? Internet reacts

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s song Sher Khul Gaye from their upcoming film Fighter created waves soon after it was released. As the catchy beats of this tune went viral, many people pointed out that Sher Khul Gaye sounds a lot like Dynamite by BTS. Discussion about the similarities began when Instagram user Mayur Jumani created a mash-up of the two tracks. Many people pointed out that the two songs sound similar. (Instagram/@Mayur Jumani)

“‘BTS’ of how this song was made,” wrote Jumani in the caption of the post. The video shows Jumani playing the song Sher Khul Gaye, and then comparing it with BTS’ Dynamite. His clip further shows a mash-up of the Hindi and Korean songs with the same beats. (Also Read: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are all fire in teaser of Fighter's new song Ishq Jaisa Kuch. Watch)

Watch the video shared by Jumani here:

This clip was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has garnered more than one million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. Many took to the comments section of the post and agreed with Jumani that the songs sound the same.

Here’s what people are saying about the post:

An individual wrote, “Bollywood has really nothing new left to make their songs."

A second said, "Guys production works that way. Sampling from here and there and putting it together in a way it sounds different. That's the only reason mashups are possible."

"Bro roasted the song and flexed his mashup skills at the same time," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "I was thinking I have heard this beat somewhere. Now I can relate, OMG."

A few others also mentioned that the song sounds like Back For More by TXT and Staying Alive by Bee Gees.

Another user said, "It reminds me more of a TXT song called 'Back for more.' the start of the song is exact."

A sixth added, "Staying alive - Bee Gees has similar vibes."