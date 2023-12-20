Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are all fire in teaser of Fighter's new song Ishq Jaisa Kuch. Watch

While the teaser of Siddharth Anand's upcoming film Fighter has given a power-packed glimpse of its action-filled world, the first song, Sher Khul Gaye, sets the perfect party mood. Taking ahead its musical journey, the makers are all set to treat the audience with a romantic melody, Ishq Jaisa Kuch, that will be released on December 22. To keep the anticipation intact, the makers have released a teaser of Ishq Jaisa Kuch, giving a glance at the sizzling chemistry of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. (Also Read: Fighter song Sher Khul Gaye: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's party number is a certified banger. Watch) Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in Ishq Jaisa Kuch

What's in the teaser?

The teaser of Ishq Jaisa Kuch captures romance very beautifully in every frame. While the teaser is just a glimpse of the first-time pairing between Hrithik and Deepika in a romantic song, it has indeed elevated the excitement to witness the song in its totality.

While sharing the teaser on his social media, Hrithik Roshan jotted down the caption, “Hone laga hai.. #IshqJaisaKuch! Song out on Friday, 22nd December. #Fighter #FighterOn25thJan.”

Ishq Jaisa Kuch is composed by Vishal-Shekhar with lyrics by Kumaar. It has been sung by Mellow D and Shilpa Rao, and choreographed by Bosco-Ceaser. Shilpa posted fire emojis on the teaser shared by Hrithik. His girlfriend Saba Azad also dropped black heart and fire emojis. Hair stylist Aalim Hakim wrote, “Ufff (fire emojis)…. Need Fire Extinguishers (extinguisher emoji).” Ayushmann Khurrana also posted a fire emoji. Hrithik's father and veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan also wrote, “Super fire (fire emoji).”

Deepika also shared the teaser on her Instagram handle. Janhvi Kapoor commented, “Please stop (emojis) not able to take it (emojis).” Mellow D and Shilpa Rao also posted fire emojis on her post.

About Fighter

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter “seamlessly intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervour, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience,” as per the synopsis.

Fighter is slated to release in theatres on January 25, 2024, on the eve of Republic Day.

