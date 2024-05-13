Netflix has debuted its new supernatural rom-com, The Atypical Family, marking the comeback of actor Jang Ki Young after a long hiatus. While tvN’s record-breaking Queen of Tears, starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won, continues to dominate in the OTT space, the new show is following in its footsteps with rising domestic ratings and increased viewership on Netflix. Meanwhile, Beauty and Mr. Romantic, starring Ji Hyun Woo and Im Soo Hyang, maintains its dominance as the most-watched program of any kind airing on Sundays. The Atypical Family, Netflix's new K-drama hits ratings high; Beauty And Mr. Romantic dominates(Netflix)

The Atypical Family hits ratings high

The Atypical Famly, a new JTBC series starring Chun Woo Hee and Claudia Kim with Jan Ki Young in the lead role, saw an increase in its ratings with its fourth episode on Sunday. The average nationwide rating for the latest episode was 4.1 percent which is a new personal high for the show. Earlier, the fantasy-themed K-drama debuted with an average nationwide rating of 3.0 percent.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The Atypical Family plot

Having premiered on May 4 with a stellar cast, The Atypical Family revolves around the mysterious Bok family, who possess supernatural powers. The series begins with family members Bok Gwi Ju, Bok Dong Hee, Bok Man Hm, etc., losing their powers due to modern-day problems such as depression, obesity, and insomnia. However, the family soon crosses paths with Chun Woo Hee’s Do Da Hae, whose family plots a scheme to have her marry into the wealthy Bok family. Things start to change dramatically after her frequent encounters with the family, particularly with Bok Gwi Ju’s daughter, In Ha.

Also read: BTS and BLACKPINK face Blockout Call from award-winning Palestinian Journalist; fans respond

Beauty And Mr Romantic climbs to highest ratings

KBS 2TV’s Beauty and Mr. Romantic continue to reign as the undisputed king in the rating race, achieving an average nationwide rating of 18.3 percent on Sunday. This romantic K-drama was the most-watched program of any kind to air on Sunday. The 50-episode KBS family weekender follows the story of a high-profile actress who escapes from a life of poverty, only to be caught up in a scandal that brings her down.

Also read: Baby Reindeer: Netflix receives official warning from UK Government over safeguarding concern

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon debuts with strong ratings

tvN’s latest K-drama, The Midnight Romance in Hagwon featuring Wi Ha Joon, Jun Ryeo Won, Soo Joo Yeon, and others, maintained strong premiere ratings, holding onto an average nationwide rating of 5.2 percent and remaining in first place in its time slot across all cable channels. Meanwhile, MBN’s Missing Crown Prince starring EXO Suho remained consistent at 3.1 percent and is about to kick off its second half.